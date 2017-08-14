African press review 14 August 2017

African editorials are full of commentary on controversial leaders this morning, with an unflattering parallel drawn between Uhuru Kenyatta and Jacob Zuma and questions about Nigeria's missing president.

The East African is running an incisive editorial comparing Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta to South Africa's Jacob Zuma.

In fact, it's more than a comparison: the author Jenerali Ulimwengu says they are interchangeable.

"Uhuru Kenyatta and Jacob Zuma could change places and no one would notice," reads the headline.

Why?

Because like Zuma, the recently reelected Kenyan leader can easily be imagined in Government House in Pretoria, indifferent to his people's falling living standards.

Likewise, one can easily picture a "moonwalk-dancing Zuma in State House Nairobi, laughing after it has become clear that his opponents have once again been felled by the ‘tyranny of numbers'," he writes.

By "tyranny of numbers", Ulimwengu is referring to the ethnic alliances that can guarantee an unassailable majority.

"Get the numbers right, and you can never go wrong," he says.

"All we need today is do some no-brainer arithmetic to see how many are on our side [...] and once that is done, we have a working formula according to which we eat or we die."

He come to the grim conclusion that this ethnic-arithmetic approach to elections is why Africans will continue fighting after they are over and why Uhuru and Jacob could change places without anyone noticing.

Who is the president of Nigeria?

Now to another political leader, although this one seems to have gone Awol.

Whatever happened Muhammadu Buhari? And will he ever get back to work?

These are the questions many Nigerians are asking, 90 days after their president left the country to seek medical treatment in London.

According to the Sun, some Nigerians are now demanding his resignation, using section 146 of the constitution, which states that a three-month vacation is tountamount to a vacancy in the office of the president.

But, in his opinion piece, public affairs analyst Carl Umegboro points out that section 146 only applies when both the offices of the president and the vice-president are vacant.

In the case of Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stepped in and is de facto the acting president until Buhari transmits a letter of resumption to the National Assembly.

The author adds that there is not much to protest about, since not only is Osinbajo in full control of governance and constitutionally empowered to exercise all the functions of president.

He has also been doing a good job, according to the op-ed.

"So far he has demonstrated his intellectual capability for the job with outstanding results", says Umegboro, "breaking barriers, spearheading economic policies, penetrating hitherto no-go areas."

And the praise continues.

"All issues pertaining to governance of the country at the moment are on Professor Osinbajo’s shoulders," he points out. "The learned professor is evidently up and going and performs energetically."

A word of warning for Tanzanian mothers

Tanzanian students abroad can benefit from some motherly advice from the Citizen.

The paper says that parents have been advised to follow up on their children for them to avoid being "eroded morally and culturally".

This advice has been given following reports that many of the youth studying abroad are changing their good intentions after befriending "bad group".

The Citizen quotes the Information Officer of the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU), Edward Mkaku.

He warns parents that their children are in new environments and that it all depends on their common sense, whether they join bad groups or meet good people.

"Once your child does things contrary to what made him go there," he says, "you may find that, as a parent, you waste your money while your child's future is eroded."