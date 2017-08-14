Burkina attack: Macron, Kaboré want G5 anti-jihad force soon

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Namaste, my brothers!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/13 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/13 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/13 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Namaste, my brothers!
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Burkina Faso Terrorism France Emmanuel Macron Sahel

Burkina attack: Macron, Kaboré want G5 anti-jihad force soon

By
media One of the injured is evacuated during the Ouagadougou attack Reuters/Reuters TV

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the swift launch of a five-nation African anti-terror force following Sunday's murderous attack on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

Macron spoke by phone to Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré on Monday after 18 people were killed and about 10 injured in the attack on a Turkish restaurant frequented by foreigners.

He expressed France's solidarity "in this new ordeal faced by Burkina Faso" and repeated his intention to deepen contacts between the two countries, a statement by the French presidency said.

The pair discussed efforts to identify the victims and the authors.

French prosecutors have opened an terrorism investigation after one of the victims was identified as being a French citizen and Turkey has said another was one of its nationals.

G5 Sahel force

The two presidents agreed on the "urgency of putting into practice the decisions take during the 2 July Bamako summit and speed up the launching of the G5 force", the statement announced.

The Bamako summit, which was addressed by Macron, brought together five countries - Burkina Faso, Mali, Chad, Mauritania and Niger - to discuss a military force they will set up to fight jihadism, smuggling and people trafficking in the Sahel region.

The force, which is intended to have 5,000 troops to start with, will supplement France's operation Barkhane and the UN's Minusma mission in Mali.

But it has faced problems with finance, with UN funding blocked by the US on the Security Council and Chad saying it is already overstretched by other anti-terror operations.

Macron and Kaboré will contact the leaders of the other G5 countries in the next few days to "pursue this mobilisation", the Elysée statement said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.