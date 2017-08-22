In their own words: Central African refugees and returnees in Chad

"I tried to flee with my knitting machine, which was hard, but I found someone with a bicycle who promised to bring it. But there is no market here for the baby clothes I make."
"I wrote my motto on my tent here: 'Life is like boxing, you have to try and remain standing, to take the blows and learn to live with scars.'"
"Me, I'm Peul. I was born in CAR. I don't have any Chadian relatives."
"The people who were kidnapped here in Gondje told us that my turn will come soon, and that I should leave the camp. Why should I run and leave my family behind? The bandits will come for one of my kids, to get to me, or kidnap my wife, so I'd rather stay, even if it means I could die here in Chad. I'd rather die with them, that would be best...so that's why my thoughts can't rest easy."
"Yes, I want to stay here. I have no one else besides my daughter, who is here with me. No one else. I'm staying here. And if I die here, that's ok."
"Right now, we breathe, but we don't live."
"I had a husband but he bothered the orphans a lot so I left him. They don't have a mom or dad, so I'm here to help them pursue their studies."
"They are my favorite, so I painted their logo on my tent."
"There's a problem with food insecurity. Refugees are suffering, and when the refugees suffer, this has an impact on the local population... I only have 1 or 2 sacks of millet for my family. When the refugees beg in front of me, I feel incapable, I don't know how to help them."
"I went home in April. I heard there was peace. But anti-Balaka militia cut my back and hand with machetes. I know the person who injured me."