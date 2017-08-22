African press review 22 August 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Painting and dreaming, part I
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part I
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and Chadian locals have access to health clinics, …
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and returnees in Chad suffer on one meal a day
  • media
    International report
    While fleeing the Central African Republic, some get caught up …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 22 August 2017

By
media DR

Sierra Leone buries its dead amid fears of more rains, mudslides and epidemic loom. Kenya brazes for post -election court battles and Angola's veteran leader José Eduardo dos Santos waits for his heir, as the country holds a milestone Presidential election on Wednesday.

We begin in Sierra Leone where there is a looming health crisis following recent flood and mudslides that claimed more than 450 lives with an estimated 6,000 people affected in the capital Freetown.

The Sierra Leone Times says that more than 600 people remain missing and rescue officials have warned that the chances of finding survivors are decreasing each day.

The paper also reports from the venues of large-scale-burials which took place all this week amid rainy weather that threatened further mudslides.

The government of the impoverished West African nation in recent days has reportedly warned residents to evacuate a mountainside where a large crack has opened.

Thousands of people live in areas at risk according to the Times and the main focus is making sure they leave before further disaster, authorities have told local media.

The Times reports that water sources have been contaminated' adding that aid officials 'fear for an outbreak of waterborne diseases.

In South Africa, Mail and Guardian looks to the future of Angola which goes to the polls on Wednesday to elect a successor to veteran secretive leader José Eduardo dos Santos.

The paper says the polls are set to bring to an end a 38-year reign dominated by the 78 year-old's unrelenting authoritarian style over the country throughout its devastating civil war and recent oil boom.

Mail and Guardian recalls that Dos Santos is the son of a bricklayer and petroleum engineer who joined the MPLA as a teenager and rose quickly through party ranks as a fighter during Angola’s struggle for independence from Portugal.

It reports that he became president in 1979, following the sudden death from cancer of Angola’s liberation president Agostinho Neto, Dos Santos. That makes him Africa’s second-longest-serving leader – one month shy of Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbazogo.

According to the publication, while dos Santos sought to present himself as a rock of stability, rights activists and opposition members accuse him of systematic repression.

Mail and Guardian also recalls that in a 2013 interview for Brazilian television, he admitted that his rule had been “too long, too long,” after decades of war “adding that his government couldn’t strengthen state institutions or even carry out the normal process of democratization.”

The paper underlines that his children include Isabel, who is head of the state-owned Sonangol oil company and reputed to be Africa’s richest woman – worth 3 billion dollars.

In Kenya, the shed light on preparations for a 14-day marathon courtroom battle at the Supreme Court to hear litigations in the contested August 8 Presidential elections.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is seeking an injunction from the country's highest court against the country elections commission over its alleged rigging of the election in favour of the incumbent.

But as Standard reports, lawyers representing the electoral commission and the Opposition clashed on Monday over claims that the latter filed evidence on the presidential election petition beyond last Friday's stipulated time..

According to the Nation, the gap issue could become contentious in the eagerly awaited case, which is expected to capture the attention of the nation for the next two weeks.

The paper says the Supreme Court, has issued new deadlines for the petitioner and respondent to send in written submissions as it gears up for the hearing, Odinga’s team up till Friday at 1 pm and the IEBC, its chairman Wafula Chebukati and President Kenyatta at 7pm.

In Nigeria some of the leading tabloids sampled political reactions to President Muhammadu Buhari’s first broadcast to Nigerians after he returned from a 104-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Punch observes that while some described the speech as all encompassing, others saw it as lacking in matters that affected Nigerians. The main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, has described Buhari's speech as a missed opportunity to reconnect with Nigerians.

For its part, Premium Times relays claims by the Social Democratic Party, which despite asserting its joy to have the President back observes that he failed to address the widespread calls for the restructuring of the nation particularly in relation to the devolution of more powers to the country's 36 States and the correction of the perceived structural imbalances.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.