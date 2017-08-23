African press review 23 August 2017

Raila Odinga's desperate attempt to overturn the results of the Kenyan election continues to make the headlines in Africa, as well as the vivid emotions caused by the fifth anniversary of the Marikana massacre. Meanwhile in Nigeria, the president's authority is being undermined by mice...

There’s still a lot of talk of the Marikana massacre in the South African press this week, as the country commemorates the fifth anniversary of the violent clampdown, in which 34 miners were killed by police.

According to The Citizen, one ANC presidential hopeful was chased away from the site of the massacre yesterday.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was in the province on the campaign trail, with the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), when a group of men wearing T-shirts from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), chased her and her entourage away.

A week ago, a Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, was also prevented from laying flowers at the site of the massacre.

Meanwhile, Business Day reports that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) handed over their findings to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) yesterday.

They had been investigating the shooting of the 34 mineworkers at Lonmin’s Marikana Mine.

Prosecutors will now go over the records and decide whether more investigations needed to be pursued or not.

Kenya's electoral saga continues

In Kenya, Raila Odinga's struggle to oppose the victory of Uhuru Kenyatta in the last election remains a talking point.

According to one key witness in his petition, Mr Moses Wamuru, votes for Raila Odinga were systematically reduced in various polling stations across the country, to lower his final score.

The Daily Nation, says Odinga’s petition at the Supreme Court will now rely heavily on the supporting statement by Nyangusi Oduwo, the economic advisor to the Governor of Mombasa, who examined 25,000 forms used to count the final results on the 8th of August.

According to the paper, Oduwo found anomalies in more than half of the forms.

Meanwhile, Digital Standard says Uhuru Kenyatta "exuded confidence the Supreme Court will uphold his win".

Speaking St Stephen's Cathedral, in Nairobi, the re-elected president said the country should be ready to move forward once "God grants his side victory".



Sierra Leone government blamed for landslide deaths

The East African has some harsh words for the leaders of Sierra Leone.

The author of the editorial, Frederik Golooba-Mutebi, says that "like elsewhere, the government is sleeping on the job".

In reaction to the landslides that killed hundreds of Sierra Leoneans last week, Mutebi says the government had not bothered to enforce planning regulations, to stop people from building houses on risk-prone hillsides.

"Nor", he adds, "had it bothered to compel those who were clearly at risk to move to safe zones."

Mutebi says Sierra Leone is not alone.

"One only has to travel across East Africa to get a sense of the degree to which governments sleep on the job as far as enforcing public health regulations, as well as physical planning laws [...]."

Buhari's rodent problem

“When the cat’s away, the mice will play” goes the saying, and in the case of Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, this is literally true.

Buhari returned home on Saturday after a 3-month medical leave in Britain.

But he won’t be able to enjoy working in his office just yet, because rodents have eaten part of it.

According to Punch, he will now have to work from his residential villa, since animals have damaged furniture and air conditioning fittings in the presidential office in Abuja.

His media adviser could not confirm what type of rodent was responsible for the damage - or whether they had any political affiliation with the opposition.

“It does not matter”, he says. “What is important is that the job gets done. Whether he does it from his bedroom or his sitting room.”

On Monday, Buhari addressed the nation on television, and talked about separatism, crime, and terrorism.

Punch says he met with his security chiefs at his official residence yesterday, ordering them to deal with threats to the "unity of the country".