African press review 25 August 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Tourists flock to Israeli counterrorism boot camp
Israeli Defence Forces at Gush Etzion
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Tourists flock to Israeli counterrorism boot camp
  • media
    International report
    Tango World Championships come to Buenos Aires
  • media
    International report
    South Sudan runs out of fuel
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part I
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Kenya Kenya elections 2017 Nigeria Press review South Africa

African press review 25 August 2017

By
media DR

A major clampdown on corruption made the Nigerian headlines this morning. In Angola, it's all about Wednesday's general election, which the ruling MPLA won by a landslide. Meanwhile Kenya is still discussing Raila Odinga's petition to overturn the results of their election...

In Nigeria, The Nation brings us the story of an anti-corruption coup of epic proportions.

The Government has signed a pact with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to seize assets of 22 prominent politicians and businessmen in Dubai.

The funds traced to them are believed to have been looted.

They will be frozen and brought back to Nigeria.

The Nation says that seven former governors are under investigation, as well as seven ex-ministers and four businessmen.

A former leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, a former presidential assistant and a former First Lady are also on the list.

Assets have been traced to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, who was indicted by the US Department of Justice in July for a 1.5 billion-euro money laundering scheme.

They're all being targeted by Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The pact which enabled the crackdown was signed after President Muhammadu Buhari's State visit to the Dubai in January 2016.

It's made up of six agreements, which allow for mutual legal assistance, as well as the recovery and repatriation of stolen wealth.

According to The Nation, the seizure of the assets was delayed by its ratification.

Terror suspects charged in Uganda

In Uganda, the sentencing of six men on charges of terrorism continues to make the headlines.

Four of them received a life sentence on Monday, following a high profile court case.

Two were sentenced to thirty years.

The group were part of the 14 men initially acquitted of murdering two Muslim clerics between 2013 and 2015.

But the International Crimes Division (ICD) Court later charged the four men for terrorizing and maiming several others.

The Daily Monitor reports that the most famous of the convicts, the leader of the Tabliq sect, Amir Umar Kamoga, has petitioned the Court of Appeal to challenge the sentence.

Medical drones in Tanzania

Tanzania will soon use drones to deliver medical supplies to remote areas.
That’s the top story in The Citizen this morning.

Over 1000 health facilities in ten regions are expected to benefit from the project.

They will receive medical equipment, vaccines and blood supplies.

Tanzania’s medical stores Department Executive Director announced the government has signed an agreement with the company "Zipline" yesterday.

According to The Citizen, the government will first evaluate the effectiveness of the drones in two regions, Dodoma and Mwanza.

The project is expected to then fully kick off in 2018.

Peaceful election in Angola

In Angola, there’s a lot of talk of Wednesday’s general election, which the ruling MPLA party won by a landslide.

The main opposition party, Unita, was a distant second with 24 percent of the votes.

Agencia Angola Press says the Great Lakes Region's Observation Mission recognises the victory.

The head of the Mission, the Ugandan Mustapha Kigozi, said the election met all the requirements of the member states of the Great Lakes Region.

According to him, the 10 million voters cast their ballot in conditions of freedom and equality, and in a climate of peace.

The new president, who is expected to be the retired general, João Lourenço, will be sworn in on the 21st of September.

The day will mark the end of President José Edouardo Dos Santos's 38-year reign.

Never-ending election in Kenya

In Kenya, Raila Odinga’s petition to overturn the general election results continues to make the headlines.

Despite the Supreme Court’s warning to both sides that they should refrain from speculating on the Court's upcoming decision, there’s a string of commentary in this morning’s newspapers.

You can read all about it in The Daily Nation and Digital Standard.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.