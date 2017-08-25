African press review 25 August 2017

A major clampdown on corruption made the Nigerian headlines this morning. In Angola, it's all about Wednesday's general election, which the ruling MPLA won by a landslide. Meanwhile Kenya is still discussing Raila Odinga's petition to overturn the results of their election...

In Nigeria, The Nation brings us the story of an anti-corruption coup of epic proportions.

The Government has signed a pact with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to seize assets of 22 prominent politicians and businessmen in Dubai.

The funds traced to them are believed to have been looted.

They will be frozen and brought back to Nigeria.

The Nation says that seven former governors are under investigation, as well as seven ex-ministers and four businessmen.

A former leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, a former presidential assistant and a former First Lady are also on the list.

Assets have been traced to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, who was indicted by the US Department of Justice in July for a 1.5 billion-euro money laundering scheme.

They're all being targeted by Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The pact which enabled the crackdown was signed after President Muhammadu Buhari's State visit to the Dubai in January 2016.

It's made up of six agreements, which allow for mutual legal assistance, as well as the recovery and repatriation of stolen wealth.

According to The Nation, the seizure of the assets was delayed by its ratification.

Terror suspects charged in Uganda

In Uganda, the sentencing of six men on charges of terrorism continues to make the headlines.

Four of them received a life sentence on Monday, following a high profile court case.

Two were sentenced to thirty years.

The group were part of the 14 men initially acquitted of murdering two Muslim clerics between 2013 and 2015.

But the International Crimes Division (ICD) Court later charged the four men for terrorizing and maiming several others.

The Daily Monitor reports that the most famous of the convicts, the leader of the Tabliq sect, Amir Umar Kamoga, has petitioned the Court of Appeal to challenge the sentence.

Medical drones in Tanzania

Tanzania will soon use drones to deliver medical supplies to remote areas.

That’s the top story in The Citizen this morning.

Over 1000 health facilities in ten regions are expected to benefit from the project.

They will receive medical equipment, vaccines and blood supplies.

Tanzania’s medical stores Department Executive Director announced the government has signed an agreement with the company "Zipline" yesterday.

According to The Citizen, the government will first evaluate the effectiveness of the drones in two regions, Dodoma and Mwanza.

The project is expected to then fully kick off in 2018.

Peaceful election in Angola

In Angola, there’s a lot of talk of Wednesday’s general election, which the ruling MPLA party won by a landslide.

The main opposition party, Unita, was a distant second with 24 percent of the votes.

Agencia Angola Press says the Great Lakes Region's Observation Mission recognises the victory.

The head of the Mission, the Ugandan Mustapha Kigozi, said the election met all the requirements of the member states of the Great Lakes Region.

According to him, the 10 million voters cast their ballot in conditions of freedom and equality, and in a climate of peace.

The new president, who is expected to be the retired general, João Lourenço, will be sworn in on the 21st of September.

The day will mark the end of President José Edouardo Dos Santos's 38-year reign.

Never-ending election in Kenya

In Kenya, Raila Odinga’s petition to overturn the general election results continues to make the headlines.

Despite the Supreme Court’s warning to both sides that they should refrain from speculating on the Court's upcoming decision, there’s a string of commentary in this morning’s newspapers.

You can read all about it in The Daily Nation and Digital Standard.