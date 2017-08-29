African press review 29 August 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Painting and dreaming, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part II
  • media
    International report
    Tourists flock to Israeli counterrorism boot camp
  • media
    International report
    Tango World Championships come to Buenos Aires
  • media
    International report
    South Sudan runs out of fuel
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 29 August 2017

By
media DR

Kenya's Supreme Court grants Odinga access to elections data as judicial battle over the August 8 polls rages on while the Pentagon okays Nigeria's plan to buysophisticated weapons to fight Boko Haram.

We begin with the raging court battle in Kenya where the Supreme Court began hearing litigations related to the August 8 Elections with opposition leader Raila Odinga seeking an invalidation of the Electoral commission's declaration of incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta as winner of the Presidential vote.

On Monday the Court handed Odinga a major victory allowing his agents "significant but read-only access to select IEBC data, including servers". This according to the Star.

Daily Nation lays out Raila Odinga's plan to unseat President Uhuru Kenyatta reporting that the opposition leader's lawyer mounted his legal offensive on the compilation of the results which he claims was flawed.

According to the newspaper, Odinga's defence team cited irregularities including claims that there were flawed and fabricated results, that the incumbent misused State resources, including Cabinet secretaries, in the campaigns.

Standard also leads with the four grounds raised by Raila's lawyers to invalidate Uhuru's election, his lawyers' plea focusing according to the publication on the 54,000 result sheets which were allegedly filed in the Supreme Court by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission two days after Raila filed his case.

Standard also reports that the judges were also told that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced the results without 10,438 forms 34A which according to Raila Odinga, translated to seven million votes being left out.

The Kenyan Star observes that the Supreme Court is to rule on Friday whether the election was valid and if not, order a rerun.

In Nigeria, Punch leads with news from Washington that the Pentagon, has informed the US Congress of the sale of sophisticated attack aircraft and weapons to Nigeria to fight the Boko Haram insurgency.

The paper says that the equipment includes 12 Super Tucano A-29, “an agile, propeller-driven plane with reconnaissance and surveillance as well as attack capabilities, to the tune of 492 million euros was agreed on in April.

According to the Sun, the sale originally agreed by the Obama administration will require US Government or private contractors to provide training and support, and will include instruction on rules of engagement and human rights to help prevent civilian casualties.

In South Africa, the Times reports from a KwaZulu-Natal township where five suspected cannibals appeared before a court to face charges of murder‚ conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

According to the paper, all the five men implicated in the grisly human flesh-eating court case were arrested last week in the Estcourt neighbourhood of the Province after a member of the syndicate walked into a local police station and said he was tired of eating human flesh.

The Times reports that the five men suspected of involvement in the stomach-churning secret practice tried to conceal their faces with hoodies or hats at their court appearance watched by hundreds of people outside the Estcourt Magistrate's Court premises.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.