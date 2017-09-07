African press review 7 September 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Bluesman Fantastic Negrito sings of America's working poor
Fantastic Negrito at RFI
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Bluesman Fantastic Negrito sings of America's working poor
  • media
    Culture in France
    Visa Pour l'Image photo festival 'a necessary eye-opener'
  • media
    International report
    Assessing the impact of Sierra Leone's mudslides on UK diaspora …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Kenya election ruling wins Africans' admiration
  • media
    International report
    Assessing the impact of Sierra Leone's mudslides on UK diaspora …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 7 September 2017

By
media

Controversial appointments land Kenya's elections body creates crisis days to the Presidential runoff election while Nigeria's political drivers clash over the end of economic recession.

We begin in Kenya, where the electoral commission was on Wednesday headed for a fresh crisis. This was after the appointment of a team to manage the repeat presidential elections provoked internal divisions within the agency and rejection by the major political players.

Daily Nation reports that on Wednesday, some members of the commission expressed disapproval at the manner in which their chairman, Wafula Chebukati, went about naming the seven-member team under his supervision to manage the repeat poll.

According to the paper Chebukati on the other hand, stated pointedly that he had appointed the team in his capacity as the constitutionally mandated Returning Officer for the presidential election.

Daily Nation also holds that the changes, done by Wafula Chebukati without any consultations with the rest of the commissioners, would be open court action.

The Standard also leads with the storm rocking the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission. The paper says the seven commissioners will resume talks today even as Jubilee rejected two of the officials appointed.

Standard reports that they include the project coordinator in a list of nine IEBC employees Jubilee claims are partisan.

The publication says it is able to report that on Wednesday evening, the IEBC Chairman told off Jubilee over its claims insisting that the Elections commission is independent. Chebukati also termed insinuations on the nine officials as unacceptable, according to the Standard.

In Nigeria, the Nation looks at a row that has broken out between the ruling All Progressive Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party over the announcement by the country's Statistics agency that Nigeria was out of a 25 year-long recession.

The paper reports that on Wednesday, the PDP National Chairman Ahmed Makarfi hinted that the news was nothing to celebrate cautioning the government against politicizing the issue.

But according to the Nation, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) defended the government’s economic policies which led to the country’s exit from recession with the Information, Budget and Planning Ministers applauding the policies that reportedly made this possible and promised to deepen them.

The APC has always stressed the fact that the PDP plunged the economy into trouble by not saving for the rainy day when oil prices rose beyond $100 a barrel, embarking on unprecedented profligacy and swimming in corruption.

In South Africa, Mail and Guardian stands up for a group of primary school children at a West Pretoria school who voted to incorporate skinny pants into their school uniform but whose parents voted against any amendment to the school’s dress code.

According to the paper, while the parents reiterated that uniforms are made to instil discipline and allow pupils to concentrate on schoolwork, some of the pupils insist that schools should move with the times.

“They need to incorporate the style of dressing that we identify with because we are in the 21st century said one pupil interviewed by Mail and Guardian, who explained how depressing it can be at this moment to continue wearing the old, boring grey trousers; the parents had on many decades back.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.