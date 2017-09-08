African press review 8 September 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Bluesman Fantastic Negrito sings of America's working poor
Fantastic Negrito at RFI
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    US Open wildcard gives Sharapova chance to rejoin Grand Slam …
  • media
    World music matters
    Bluesman Fantastic Negrito sings of America's working poor
  • media
    Culture in France
    Visa Pour l'Image photo festival 'a necessary eye-opener'
  • media
    International report
    Assessing the impact of Sierra Leone's mudslides on UK diaspora …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Kenya election ruling wins Africans' admiration
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 8 September 2017

By
media

Thousands of Togolese stage giant protest in Lome in a clamour to end the long rule of the Eyadema dynasty while an explosive memo worsens infighting at Kenya's elections body.

We begin with an unprecedented popular uprising in Togo where security forces fired tear gas to disperse an estimated 100,000 protesters staging a second day of marches in the capital against the planned extension of President Faure Gnassingbé's rule after two terms in office.

The demonstrators are clamouring for constitutional reforms, including a two round voting system and limits to the number of terms a President can serve.

Gnassingbé took power in 2005 after the death of his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadema, who had ruled f the tiny West African nation since 1967.

Le Temps reports that the demonstrators were keen on getting Gnassingbe's regime out of their way on Thursday by marching to the Presidential palace where soldiers were brought in to stop them.

According to Ici Lome, the country's citizens were still holding out in the streets as night fell on the capital city.

The Online newspaper Liberté Togo says the people want Gnassingbé to step down after 11 years of foot-dragging.

And for Le Temps du Togo two questions are waiting for answers over the next few days, how Faure Gnassingbé's regime will deal with the demands of the population and how the opposition will manage its new-found popularity.

In Kenya the front pages of the papers are all about the new twist in the turmoil and infighting within the country's Electoral agency.

This is after four IEBC commissioners disowned a memo from Chairman Wafula Chebukati blaming chief executive Ezra Chiloba for the systemic flaws in the August 8 General Election.

Daily Nation reports that in the explosive memo, which was leaked to the media, Chebukati queries Chiloba to explain why some election result forms lacked security features, why satellite phones never worked and why hundreds of polling stations did not send results of the presidential election to the national tallying center.

According to the publication, the latest development was the first public display of disunity at the top of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and appeared to cast doubts on the agency's credibility to organize repeat presidential elections scheduled for October 17.

Meanwhile, Standard reads that amid the looming face-off, the credibility of the IEBC to conduct a credible fresh presidential election as ordered by the Supreme Court has seriously been undermined. 

The paper claims that both sides of the political divide have already taken extreme positions with regard to the Commission as the Supreme Court prepares to deliver additional coal to the fire in its eagerly awaited detailed judgment.

According to the Standard, the National Super Alliance backing Raila Odinga that won the election petition, insists on massive changes in the Commission’s structure, including the removal of a Commissioner, while incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee is against any radical changes at the agency, close to the poll.

In South Africa, the Sowetan relays a red alert issued by wild life experts in KwaZulu-Natal about a young male lion on the loose in Fochville on the West Rand.

The paper reports that the animal‚ has been on the run for the past six weeks and is being tracked down by police and wildlife experts who hope to have him captured and sent to a Free State lion sanctuary within the next 24-hours.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.