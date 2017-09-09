African press review 9 September 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Inside the RFI music library
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Inside the RFI music library
  • media
    Sports Insight
    US Open wildcard gives Sharapova chance to rejoin Grand Slam …
  • media
    World music matters
    Bluesman Fantastic Negrito sings of America's working poor
  • media
    Culture in France
    Visa Pour l'Image photo festival 'a necessary eye-opener'
  • media
    International report
    Assessing the impact of Sierra Leone's mudslides on UK diaspora …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 9 September 2017

By
media

Togo's opposition braces for more protests against President Faure despite a crackdown while Kenya's leaders urge the Election body to stop "sideshows" and focus on the rerun of the annulled Presidential election.

We begin in Togo where the papers continue to monitor the political unrest in the country where the capital Lome remained blocked-off on Friday as security forces used tear gas to keep away anti-government protesters calling for the removal of President Faure Gnassingbe.

Le Correcteur's front page is covered with photographs of the large crowd that have turned out around the country to back the clamour for constitutional reforms.

Their demands include two-term limits to holders of the nation's highest office in a bid to stop the incumbent Gnassingbe from extending his hold on the country after coming to power in a palace coup mounted by cronies on the death of his father who ruled the country for nearly 38 years.

L'Alternance newspaper criticizes the strong headedness of President Faure Gnassingbé in the wake of reports that up to 80 opposition supporters have been arrested by security forces in connection with the giant march on Lome.

Meanwhile Togo Matin insists that despite the crackdown dialogue remains the only way forward to resolve the deep political crisis rocking the country.

Meanwhile, in Kenya where there is mounting pressure being made to bear on the electoral commission to deliver a credible repeat presidential election on October 17.

The Nation reports that incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, opposition leader Raila Odinga and church leaders on Friday urged the commissioners to stop the “sideshows” and focus on the fresh polls.

The publication says the pressure came as the commission released a timetable showing how it intends to handle the election as ordered by the Supreme Court last week.

The Nation observes that since the nullification of Kenyatta's victory in the August 8 polls by the country's highest court, there has been lack of harmony between the chairman and the chief executive of the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission with the row between the two top officials splitting election commissioners into two camps.

The Standard digs into the scheming taking place "inside the IEBC's tower of Babel",  with the newspaper asserting that it is house at war with itself.

The investigative report sheds light on what it calls a commission shaken by the Supreme Court decision, infiltrated to the core by insidious operatives and officials pushed to the wall by diverse and competing interests from both sides of the political divide.

Standard says life in the IEBC tower now is the story of a powerful secretariat propped up by a forceful state and opposition machinery, a weak commission working at cross purposes within itself to maintain a semblance of constitutional independence in the face of damning revelations.

And in South Africa, Times leads with the arrest of a Cape Town church leader who allegedly posted pictures online of himself dressed as a scantily-clad woman to entice at least 50 teenage boys to send him explicit photographs.

The paper reports that the 27-year-old pedophile’s business came to an end after the shocked parents of a 14 year-old discovered his photos and text messages on their son’s cellphone and alerted church leaders.

The Times quotes investigators as saying that the suspect threatened his victims aged between 12 and 17 to make their photos public unless they sent him more revealing images.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.