African press review 13 September 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Inside the RFI music library
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Hurricane Irma shatters paradise image of Caribbean
  • media
    International media
    Murder in India, closure in Cambodia
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Inside the RFI music library
  • media
    Sports Insight
    US Open wildcard gives Sharapova chance to rejoin Grand Slam …
  • media
    World music matters
    Bluesman Fantastic Negrito sings of America's working poor
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Kenya Press review South Africa Nigeria

African press review 13 September 2017

By
media

Uganda's ruling National Resistance Movement votes to change the constitution on presidential age limits. Kenya's presidential election re-run is still in doubt as opposition candidate Raila Odinga says the electoral commission must go. And a Biafran separatist group warns the Abuja government against sending troops to the region.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni seems to be digging in for the long run.

Yesterday members of Uganda's ruling National Resistance Movement voted unanimously in favour of a motion seeking to amend the constitution to remove the presidential age limit.

The move is seen as a significant step towards securing a free run for Museveni to seek reelection in 2021.

The 72-year-old president is barred by the current constitution from standing again as he will be beyond the 75 years limit by the next election.

The question will now go before the Ugandan parliament, probably tomorrow.

Kenya's election crisis survives miracle cure

We might have been too quick off the mark yesterday in announcing a miracle cure to Kenya's election crisis.

Despite the intervention of a Catholic bishop, who spent last weekend trying to bring the sides together, the opposition has repeated its threat to boycott the 17 October presidential election rerun if the electoral commission does not address its grievances. This is reported in today's Daily Nation.

The National Super Alliance has listed nine issues it termed as the "irreducible minimum" for the fresh elections, including contracting a new printer for poll materials and excluding 11 poll agency officials the opposition. It accuses the electoral authorities of messing up last month's election, which was subsequently annulled by the Kenyan Supreme Court.

Opposition chiefs, led by Raila Odinga, said yesterday there would be no election if Ezra Chiloba, the chief executive of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and his team do not step aside.

Raila urged his supporters to march to the commission offices to force the officials out if they do not quit.

Zuma's lawyers earn their crust

South African President Jacob Zuma had a mixed day in court yesterday.

In Pretoria Zuma's lawyers were busy defending their man against claims by the opposition Democratic Alliance that the president should be obliged to institute a judicial commission of inquiry into interference in state affairs by private individuals.

Zuma's team claim that the public protector - South Africa's ombudsman - exceeded her powers in calling for the inquiry.

Meanwhile, in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, a ruling declaring the 2015 ANC conference in KwaZulu-Natal unlawful dealt a huge psychological blow to the faction aligned to Zuma and gives his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign a moral boost, according to the Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay.

The ruling, which declared the election of Zuma ally Sihle Zikalala null and void, throws a big spanner in the works for the governing party as it continues preparations for its national elective conference in December.

KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC’s largest and the most influential provincial organisation. It is also at the centre of the Zuma camp’s push for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed him.

The ruling means that the province is now effectively leaderless.

The ANC is considering an appeal.

Biafran separatists warn Abuja government

A pro-Biafra group has given the Nigerian government 48 hours to demilitarise the south-east of the country.

According to the Lagos-based Guardian, the Biafra Zionist Federation issued the 48-hour ultimatum to the federal government to withdraw troops from the south-east and other parts of the country. The move followed the recent launch of operations by the Nigerian army and the killing of suspected agitators in Umuahia, the Abia State capital on Sunday.

In a statement yesterday in Enugu, the leader of the separatist group, Mazi Benjamin Onwuka, warned that the government and army would pay dearly for the lost lives. The army has since denied killing anyone.

The separatists say deploying soldiers in the zone amounts to political suicide and will provoke a reaction.

The statement goes on to warn that Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is wasting his time because the army will not stop Biafra’s independence.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.