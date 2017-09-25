African press review 25 September 2017

Kenya's rescheduled Presidential election in further doubt as head of polls agency fires mole for damaging leaks of secret documents to the press.

We begin in Kenya where the sacking of a mole by the chairman of the country's elections commission has thrown the rerun of the annulled presidential poll into further doubt.

This after the body’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati sacked his personal assistant for leaking a confidential memo regarding the bungled presidential poll to the press.

Daily Nation underlines that the sacking of Gekara Muoni now brings to three the number of personal assistants sent home by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s chair since February this year.

According to the paper, in the wake of the infighting taking place at the polls agency the CORD coalition backing opposition leader Raila Odinga gave the IEBC's top managers 24 hours to quit, failure to which they will physically kick them out.

The Nation however, relays a warning from the Interior Affairs ministry opposing the forceful eviction of the IEBC officials, saying police will be deployed to maintain law and order at the agency.

Meanwhile, the Standard warns that the IEBC is about to doom Kenya with an unfathomable constitutional crisis if it doesn’t vacate October 26 as the new date for the fresh presidential poll.

The publication backs the pressure being made to bear on the IEBC to reconstituted, and the setting of November 1 set as the new date for the poll.

As the Standard argues in an editorial, that if the same IEBC couldn’t get the August 8 election right after five years of “planning,” why would it be ready in less than 60 days?

In related news, The Kenyan Star states that the IEBC is facing a nightmare on meeting its own working timelines for the repeat presidential polls, amid fears that detectives might pounce on top officials at the agency's Nairobi headquarters.

According to the paper, anxiety has hit IEBC officials, after Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko on Saturday, recommended thorough, comprehensive and expeditious probes by the Criminal Investigative department of so-called "irregularities and illegalities in the presidential election annulled by the Supreme Court.

In South Africa, Cape Times comments about so-called cracks in the troika ruling the country since the end of the apartheid era. This is after the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) announced plans not to support COSATU calls for a socio-economic strike on September 27 against state capture and corruption.

The paper quotes NUMSA's General Secretary Irvin Jim as branding COSATU as part of the system of ‘kleptocracy’ and ‘neopatrimonialism’ which has captured the ANC.

Jim reportedly viewed the calls for a socio-economic strike against the very government which COSATO, was in alliance with, as nothing more than the federation's "desperate attempt to remain relevant", after being destroyed by "the cancer of cronyism and corruption» and its vocation as "a champion for white monopoly capital".

According to Cape Times, NUMSA was expelled from COSATU and is now an affiliate of the recently formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU).

In Nigeria, This Day leads with the emotional story of a six-year-old boy left for dead under a tree after an attack by the Islamists on the Chibok community in Borno State in 2014.

The paper reports that Ali Ahmadu, was found and finally flown to hospital and finally a Dubai hospital where he underwent 48 hours of corrective surgery last week.

ThisDay quotes the head of the Sanomi Foundation, who sponsored this surgery, as saying that the boy starting walking again on Sunday, in what he described as a miracle barely seven days after the surgery.

ThisDay also claims that physiotherapist had expected to start the process of his feet movement four weeks later.

The publication reports that the first wish expressed by Ali's first wish of the resolute and charming Ali after beating all the odds to survive and walk again was to go back to Chibok and join the Boys Brigade’.”

And in Nigeria, The Post, takes up the hottest story causing a buzz on social media all through the weekend: the unbelievable wages paid to Brazilian superstar Neymar by the Qatari-owned Paris Saint Germain.

The paper reports that Football Leaks which lifted the veil on the secret clauses of Neymar's world-record 222million euro move from Barcelona to the French outfit found out that the 25 year-old's salary was set at 36.8 million a year.

According to the Post that represents over 3 million euros a month, 100,000 euros a day, 4000 euros an hour and a staggering 66 euros every minute.