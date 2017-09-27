African press review 27 September 2017

Kenya's opposition chief Odinga, wants Safaricom to face the law for alleged role in in the Presidential election mess. South Africa is sqet for a standstill as COSATU stages "mother of all marches" against wanton "graft and state capture". And Nigerian lawmakers clash over what to do with the country's Igbo seperatists.

We begin in Kenya where the opposition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has named another suspect it believes ought to be prosecuted for the irregularities that led the Supreme Court to cancel the August 8 Presidential elections.

Daily Nation reports that Odinga accused mobile phone provider Safaricom of routing results from polling stations to OT-Morpho servers in France without ensuring that the outcome ended up in the servers of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The paper quotes the NASA coalition leader as saying that the mobile phone firm knew that 100 electronic (Kiems) kits had been stolen from the IEBC and never reported the theft of the gadgets, which were later used to transmit results from fake polling stations to sway the outcome of the vote in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Nation says that Safaricom has dismissed the accusations as “reckless, callous and unnecessary” and warned that the allegations could endanger the lives of its members of staff and families. The paper reports that the cell phone service provider has declared its readiness to be investigated.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan Star takes up the government's decision to recall 20 security guards attached to Raila Odinga and a number of top officials of the opposition NASA coalition, relaying claims by Odinga on Tuesday that their lives may be in danger.

According to the paper Odinga told its reporters in an exclusive interview that he had a good reason to believe they want to do harm to them.

The Star says Raila even suggested to the government to just arrest them and take them to prison, instead of trying to do physical harm to them.

Standard leads with the launch on Tuesday of protests by the NASA coalition to demand the exit of top officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, accused of bungling the August 8 polls.

The paper reports that largely peaceful demonstrations took place in Nairobi and Kisumu towns, where dozens of Odinga's supporters marched to the offices of electoral agency.

The Standard also carries a warning from incumbent President Kenyatta that Raila will be held accountable if IEBC protests turn violent.

In South Africa, the papers look forward to this Wednesday’s so-called “mother of all marches” against state capture and corruption.

The Johannesburg Star reports that hundreds of thousands of South Africans are expected to descend on 13 locations across the country in a show of disgust against those who are involved in what the country's umbrella Union COSATU called “the immoral and criminal phenomenon of state capture and the cancer of corruption”.

COSATU and the South African Communist Party have joined forces for tomorrow’s nationwide strike, according to the publication.

Mail and Guardian says that COSATU's nationwide stay away is a stand against the 'predatory elite'.

And in Nigeria, Vanguard leads with a blunt statement from the Senate declaring Nigeria's unity as non-negotiable.

The paper reports that decision was reached after a 2-hour closed-door session on Tuesday, on the heels of a motion by members of the House of Representatives calling for the investigation of the clamour for the devolution of powers to the country's 36 states.

According to Vanguard, Nigerian lawmakers have been locked in an explosive debate about what to do with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, campaigning for a separatist state, its leader Nnamdi Kanu, his bail conditions, as well as the inclusion of the group in the army's list of terrorist organizations.