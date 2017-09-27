African press review 27 September 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
A unique look at war in Philippe van Leeuw's In Syria
Hiam Abbas stars as heroine Oum Yazan (R) and Juliette Navis plays Delhani the housemaid (L) in Philippe Van Leeuw’s In Syria (Une famille syrienne).
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Cinefile
    A unique look at war in Philippe van Leeuw's In Syria
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's Convivium farmers to revive pre-colonial crops
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    A glimpse into the lives of Lagosians in Nigerian Ayo Sogunro's …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French woman allowed to daydream again thanks to guide dog
  • media
    International media
    Journalists fear crackdown in India
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 27 September 2017

By
media

Kenya's opposition chief Odinga, wants Safaricom to face the law for alleged role in in the Presidential election mess. South Africa is sqet for a standstill as COSATU stages "mother of all marches" against wanton "graft and state capture". And Nigerian lawmakers clash over what to do with the country's Igbo seperatists.

We begin in Kenya where the opposition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has named another suspect it believes ought to be prosecuted for the irregularities that led the Supreme Court to cancel the August 8 Presidential elections.

Daily Nation reports that Odinga accused mobile phone provider Safaricom of routing results from polling stations to OT-Morpho servers in France without ensuring that the outcome ended up in the servers of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The paper quotes the NASA coalition leader as saying that the mobile phone firm knew that 100 electronic (Kiems) kits had been stolen from the IEBC and never reported the theft of the gadgets, which were later used to transmit results from fake polling stations to sway the outcome of the vote in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Nation says that Safaricom has dismissed the accusations as “reckless, callous and unnecessary” and warned that the allegations could endanger the lives of its members of staff and families. The paper reports that the cell phone service provider has declared its readiness to be investigated.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan Star takes up the government's decision to recall 20 security guards attached to Raila Odinga and a number of top officials of the opposition NASA coalition, relaying claims by Odinga on Tuesday that their lives may be in danger.

According to the paper Odinga told its reporters in an exclusive interview that he had a good reason to believe they want to do harm to them.

The Star says Raila even suggested to the government to just arrest them and take them to prison, instead of trying to do physical harm to them.

Standard leads with the launch on Tuesday of protests by the NASA coalition to demand the exit of top officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, accused of bungling the August 8 polls.

The paper reports that largely peaceful demonstrations took place in Nairobi and Kisumu towns, where dozens of Odinga's supporters marched to the offices of electoral agency.

The Standard also carries a warning from incumbent President Kenyatta that Raila will be held accountable if IEBC protests turn violent.

In South Africa, the papers look forward to this Wednesday’s so-called “mother of all marches” against state capture and corruption.

The Johannesburg Star reports that hundreds of thousands of South Africans are expected to descend on 13 locations across the country in a show of disgust against those who are involved in what the country's umbrella Union COSATU called “the immoral and criminal phenomenon of state capture and the cancer of corruption”.

COSATU and the South African Communist Party have joined forces for tomorrow’s nationwide strike, according to the publication.

Mail and Guardian says that COSATU's nationwide stay away is a stand against the 'predatory elite'.

And in Nigeria, Vanguard leads with a blunt statement from the Senate declaring Nigeria's unity as non-negotiable.

The paper reports that decision was reached after a 2-hour closed-door session on Tuesday, on the heels of a motion by members of the House of Representatives calling for the investigation of the clamour for the devolution of powers to the country's 36 states.

According to Vanguard, Nigerian lawmakers have been locked in an explosive debate about what to do with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, campaigning for a separatist state, its leader Nnamdi Kanu, his bail conditions, as well as the inclusion of the group in the army's list of terrorist organizations.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.