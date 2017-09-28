African press review 28 September 2017

Ugandan MPs in fist fight over an age-limit law set to bar veteran President Museveni from staying in office. COSATU holds giant protests to force "graft-tainted" President Zuma from office. And two Americans drag President Mugabe into a cash-for -diamonds graft scandal.

We begin in Uganda and the chaotic scenes in the capital Kampala where lawmakers exchanged blows in parliament after lawmakers from the ruling National Resistance Movement intend to scrap off the presidential age limit from the constitution.

President Yuweri Museveni who took control of Uganda in 1986 at the head of rebel army, has been in power since then and having served five consecutive terms of office is barred by the constitution from standing again at the end of his term in 2021.

The Daily Monitor reports that MPs brandished microphone stands, threw punches and clambered over benches as security officers sought to remove 25 lawmakers opposed to the motion that age should not be a factor that hinders the rights and freedom of any Ugandan to vie for the post of a president.

New Vision reports that the scuffle broke out when the house speaker ordered opponents of the draft bill to vacate the House.

The Ugandan Observer says the chaos in Parliament ended when Presidential guards took over the building, arresting the 27 lawmakers.

Live broadcasts of the parliamentary proceedings were suspended by media regulatory body, the Uganda Communications Commission, prompting an outcry from rights group Amnesty International.

Red Pepper reports that business in Kampala was paralyzed on Wednesday when police fired tear gas canisters and live bullets to disperse rioters and angry group of students protesting the removal of the age limit clause in the country's basic law.

The paper also says that the former Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Kizza Besigye managed to beat heavy security to reach Kampala city centre where hundreds of his supporters ushered him in like a hero but was reportedly later arrested in his vehicle towed away by police .

Red Pepper says the Vice President of Democratic Party-Fred Mukasa Mbidde was also arrested as he tried to match to Parliament in protest of the age limit amendment, alongside guild President Paul Kato with dozens of other students.

In South Africa, there is robust coverage of Wednesday's nation-wide protests organised by the umbrella-trade union Cosatu and the South African Communist party to “shut down the country”, force President Jacob Zuma’s resignation and to end corruption and state capture in the country.

City Press reports that demonstrations took place in 13 major metros across the country’s nine provinces, with the major march in Johannesburg where members gathered at the Cosatu headquarters.

South Africa’s Parliament is investigating allegations of state capture against the controversial Gupta family, who have been accused of using their friendship with President Jacob Zuma to loot the state coffers.

Meanwhile, Cape Times reports that the presence of the Deputy Speaker of South Africa's National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli loomed large during Wednesday’s marches claiming that the senior alliance leader vowed that he could no longer remain silent on the matter.

And in Zimbabwe, Newsday leads with a bombshell that President Robert Mugabe has been dragged into a cash-for-diamonds bribery scandal playing out in a United States court.

According to the paper, the case involved former Congressman Mel Reynolds and business tycoon, Elzie Higginbottom who allegedly gave Mugabe a 100,000-dollar cheque after being granted a diamond-mining concession in Zimbabwe.

Newsday describes Reynolds, a contentious character, who was feted by several senior ministers during a short stay in Zimbabwe, marred by his arrest on allegations of possessing pornographic material.