African press review 5 October 2017

Kenya's elections body under pressure to clean-up its act fires five polling officers, while South Africa's Vodaphone announces free internet access for university students.

We begin in Kenya, where Daily Nation leads with news from the country's elections commission that five returning officers are to be sent home over failures in the August 8 elections.

The paper says the shake-up comes just as IEBC is scheduled to start joint training of 600 returning officers this Thursday.

According to the Nation, the staff changes were on the agenda of Tuesday's meeting in Nairobi between the IEBC and opposition leader Raila Odinga focused on the re-run of the Presidential election scheduled on October 26.

In a related story, Daily Nation also reports that NASA leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday dismissed claims by the electoral agency of advancement in talks on the October 26 polls.

The paper explains that commission's chairman Wafula Chebukati had on Tuesday expressed optimism that the majority of the NASA demands had been met, and even promised a written document testifying to it.

The Standard reports that Raila Odinga has vowed not to participate in a repeat election unless his seven demands are not addressed.

These include the replacement of the Dubai-based Al Ghurair firm which printed ballot papers for the polls and the French technology company OT-Morpho which supplied Kenya's electronic elections system.

According to Standard, the IEBC told Odinga at Tuesday's meeting how binding legal contracts and limited time made it hard to meet his party's demands.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, the Times welcomes a new pricing transformation strategy put in place by the mobile phone provider Vodaphone that is set to university students free access to the internet.

The paper reports that the offer is anchored by personalized packages aimed at giving customers greater value, which has over the past four years produced a reduction in the price of data and voice by more than 60% and 57%, respectively.

According to the newspaper, the cost to communicate in South Africa has been a hot topic in recent times, given the impact of the economic slowdown on the South African consumer and global trends on the cost of data.

Times says that Vodacom acknowledges that more needs to be done to enable South Africans to "enjoy the social benefits of connectivity and the associated costs".

And in Uganda, Daily Monitor, investigates the nightmare of an inmate who is in critical but stable condition in hospital after swallowing a Shs 50,000 note, (worth 11 euros).

The paper reports that Sengigwa Sendodie, who was held at a Gulu prison wrapped the note in a polythene bag before swallowing it on September 24.

The head of the facility is quoted by the publication as saying that the inmate acted in fear since prisoners are not allowed to possess money in their cells.

A medical worker at the hospital told the Monitor, that doctors have ruled out surgery and intend to subject Sendodie to induced vomiting to get the money out of his stomach.