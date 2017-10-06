African press review 6 October 2017

German researchers in painful process to identify 1000 African skulls stolen out of Africa during colonial rule while Kenya faces more tensions as the elections body rejects key demands set by Raila Odinga's coalition.

We begin in Kenya, Standard says the National Super Alliance of Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is bracing for a showdown with the electoral commission after it became apparent that some of their demands set to take part in the re-run of the vote were rejected.

The paper reports that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already placed an order with Al Ghurair for printing presidential ballot papers.

According to the paper, the commission has also inked a new agreement with OT-Morpho that will provide technology for purposes of the presidential elections.

This, despite the Raila Odinga's vow not to participate in the polls until all the demands were met.

Daily Nation leads with news that Germany researchers have launched a two-year study to determine the origins of more than 1,000 human skulls, taken from East Africa to Germany during the colonial era for racial "scientific" research.

According to the newspaper, the skulls were shipped by expedition forces around 1908, for the anthropologist Felix von Luschan, who was studying the development of mankind.

Bernhard Heeb, who is leading the research project, for the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, told Daily Nation that the skulls were in "very poor condition" when they received them in 2011, adding that most paperwork documenting the skulls had been lost.

Heep is quoted as saying that 986 of the skulls are from Rwanda, forty-one from Tanzania, four from Burundi and 54 from unknown origins.

Daily Nation says that Kigali was unaware of the human remains until 2016, citing Rwanda’s ambassador to Germany Igor Cesar as the source of the information..

And in South Africa, BusinessDay leads with the launch of the ruling ANC's nomination process ahead of the party's elective conference scheduled in December.

The paper says that the branches are spoilt for choice this time, with seven presidential hopefuls in a field, which includes ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, President Jacob Zuma’s preferred successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize.

The economic newspaper also underlines that the ANC's 4,300 branches are set to nominate individuals for the party’s top six positions and its 80-member national executive committee and decide on whether the party should amend its constitution to include a second deputy president among other measures.

And in Nigeria, the papers celebrate a milestone in the country's march towards gender parity: the appointment of a woman as Deputy Governor of the country's Central bank.

The Daily Post reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday forwarded the name of 40 year-old Aishah Ahmad to the Senate for confirmation so she can take over the post which has remained redundant since the retirement of the previous holder early this year.

Premium Times hails the appointment of the Aishah Ahmad, stating that she has been actively involved in banking at the top level for most part of the last 20 years, and was up to her her appointment executive director at Diamond Bank, one of Nigeria's largest financial banking institutions