Morocco tests Africa's first high-speed rail line as French FM visits

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Asia
Feminist film unbanned in India, showing in Paris
Poster for Hindi film 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' directed by Alankrita Shrivastava which opened the FFAST South Asia Film Festival in Paris, October 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Feminist film unbanned in India, showing in Paris
  • media
    Global Focus
    Could postal survey help the cause of same-sex marriage in Australia?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Radio Taboo: A voice for the voiceless
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Morocco Transport TGV France

Morocco tests Africa's first high-speed rail line as French FM visits

By
media French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives for a press conference with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Rabat AFP

Morocco is to stage 320-kilometre-per-hour tests on the African continent's first high-speed railway, due to come into operation duing the summer of 2018, the national railway network ONCF announced on Monday.

An earlier test at 275 kilometres per hour took place in the presence of French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is in the country to monitor progress on the project, which is parly financed by a French loan.

"At 270-275 kilometres per hour, this is already the fastest train on the African continent," Le Drian commented during a ceremony to mark the signing of a loan to the ONCF by the French Development Agency.

France is providing 50 percent of the two-billion-euro cost, which is 15 percent higher than initial estimates published in 2007.

The rolling stock will be provided by France's Alstom engineering company.

The 350-kilometre link between Casablanca and Tangiers via the capital Rabat will cut journey times between the north African country's economic hubs by almost two-thirds, to just over two hours.

Difficult terrain and high winds on parts of the route have made some major engineering works, including the construction of 12km of viaducts, necessary.

A "Stop TGV" campaign was launched against the project, arguing that it was not a priority for the country and would not pay its way.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.