African press review 12 October 2017

More surprises from Kenya as the clock ticks down to this month's presidential election rerun. South Africa could have bought Emirates Airlines for the money the government has spent bailing out the bankrupt national carrier, South African Airways. And the Rwigara hearing in Kigali is suspended, again.

"Why did Raila Odinga withdraw from the Kenyan election rerun?"

That's the headline to a story in this morning's South African Mail & Guardian daily.

The paper says Raila withdrawing from the polls with barely a fortnight to go would seem like a tremendous waste of political momentum for him personally and of the country’s time, money and energy more broadly.

But that's a superficial view. According to the Mail & Guardian, the net effect of Raila’s decision may be to extend the election timetable - buying more time for both his coalition and the Independent Election and Boundaries Commission.

The South African paper says the Kenyan constitution and a 2013 Supreme Court decision mean that Raila's withdrawal effectively resets the election clock at zero and all candidates will have to seek fresh nominations.

The initial 60-day deadline triggered by the 1 September decision is suspended and the rerun of the election goes back to the calendar set out in the elections act.

This process also opens the door for other candidates who did not contest the August election, subsequently annulled, or who were excluded by virtue of conceding the invalidated poll. Basically Kenya’s election calendar starts from scratch because of Odinga’s withdrawal.

Representatives of the ruling Jubilee coalition are having none of it. They argue that Odinga’s withdrawal is invalid. They want the 26 October election to go ahead with Odinga’s name on the ballot, even if he does not contest.

The view from Nairobi

Part of that analysis seems to be supported by the top story in the Nairobi-based Daily Nation.

There, we learn that the Kenyan electoral commission is expected to invite all eight candidates who took part in the 8 August presidential election to participate in the fresh poll.

The election date, 26 October, is, however, maintained according to a draft statement from the commission, leaked to the media last night.

The name of the Nasa candidate Raila Odinga, who earlier this week wrote to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission quitting the race, has effectively been put back on the ballot.

South Africa burned by bailouts

South Africa could have bought Emirates Airlines, the Dubai-based star of Middle Eastern transport, for the money the government has spent bailing out the bankrupt national carrier, South African Airways, Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay reports.

Yesterday delegates at a Business Leadership meeting were told that the treasury has supported South African Airways to the tune of 50 billion rand (three billion euros) over the past 20 years.

One speaker warned that the government risks running out of money, given the rate that it is bailing out state-owned enterprises.

Another panel member, former British Labour MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, said much of the money South Africa spends is not working in the country’s favour.

At one point the government was spending more on education than any other developing nation but was not reaping the rewards.

"School attendance doubled since the dark days of apartheid‚" said Hain. "Yet, out of 140 countries in the 2015-16 World Economic Forum’s global competitiveness index‚ South Africa was ranked at 138 for the quality of its education.

"This is not just appalling‚ it is criminal‚" Lord Hain said.

Rwigara hearing suspended, again

The pretrial hearing in which Rwandan government critic Diane Shima Rwigara, her mother Adeline and sister Anne are accused of inciting insurrection was again suspended yesterday.

The court in Kigali suspended the case after Adeline Rwigara asked for a new lawyer. She said that, due to the magnitude of charges against her, she wanted another advocate to represent her while the family lawyer, Celestin Buhuru, continues to represent her daughters.

In additional to charges for inciting insurrection, she is also accused of discrimination and sectarian practices.

Her daughter Diane, who was barred from contesting the presidency in the 4 August election, told the court that she had not been allowed enough time with the lawyer to prepare her defence in the case.

The 35-year-old, who is also charged with forging signatures during her presidential campaign, said she had been denied access to all evidence in the case.