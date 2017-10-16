RFI in 15 languages

 

Global Focus
Young people offers tech solutions to Africa’s problems
Tech innovators Shivad Singh (L) and Abdi Addow (R) teaming up at Bogota's One Young World summit
 
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 16 October 2017

By
media

Ex-ICC chief Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo is under fire for ruining President Kenyatta's ruining crimes against humanity trial at the Hague while Liberia's elections body declares results of the 10th of October presidential elections.

We begin with bombshell revelations that Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor International Criminal Court, had a hand in the abortive attempt to prosecute President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto for crimes against humanity.

This in relation to the 2007 post-election in which more than 1000 people were killed.

The Nation quotes the French investigative website Mediapart which laid hands on some 40,000 confidential ICC documents as reporting that the ICC chief prosecutor at the time advised one of the lawyers at one point to denounce Kenya’s lack of cooperation and request a postponement of the case.

The Nation publishes a excerpt from an email Mediapart was able to lay hands on in which Luis Moreno Ocampo directed the prosecution to "blame them [Kenya] before they blame the prosecutor.

The paper reports that in the leaked e-mail Ocampo sent to Sara Criscitelli, who works in ICC, he warned that "If they filed before us", that the case should be dismissed for lack of evidence we will be badly exposed”.

Daily Nation also quotes portions of the Mediapart investigation showing how Ocampo continued interfering with the case despite leaving the court on June 2012.

Meanwhile, the Standard leads with a stern warning from incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta that he would not entertain any foreign interference in Kenya's internal affairs.

The Nation says Uhuru's warning was in reaction to last week's trip by opposition leader Raila Odinga to London which sparked accusations from the government that he went there to beg the West to force mediation talks and formation of a power-sharing government.

According to the Standard, Kenyatta told supporters at a campaign rally in Nyahururu town that Kenya's Constitution did not provide for a negotiated government adding that there was no political crisis warranting assistance from friendly foreign countries.

In Liberia the papers lead with the results of the 10th of October presidential elections which will see former international footballer George Weah and incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai will face each other in a runoff for the presidency on November 7.

The 1847 Post carries a tally of results published by the elections commission showing that with 95.6 per cent of ballots counted, Weah took 39 per cent of the votes and Boakai claimed 29 percent.

AllAfrica.com reports that the National Elections Commission chairman Jerome Korkoya told journalists that turnout was at 74.52 per cent.

 
