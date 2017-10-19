African press review 19 October 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Nilotic Groove: born in Khartoum, raised in Paris
Flautist Ghandi Adam and singer Nouredeen Gibreel Yousif rehearsing at the Atelier des artistes exil à Paris, October 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Nilotic Groove: born in Khartoum, raised in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Diwali and environment
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon presidential candidate calls for federal government
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Women on motorbikes, rare birds in France
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Kenya Press review Uganda Sudan Egypt Ethiopia Kenya elections 2017

African press review 19 October 2017

By
media

With the rerun presidential election now just days away, the troubles of the Kenyan Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission continue to dominate east African front pages. Will the election take place at all? Will it be free and fair? Will the opposition accept the outcome? And there's confusion in Uganda and talks about water in Addis Ababa.

The front page of this morning's Kenyan Daily Nation does not make happy reading.

"Chebukati reads riot act to Raila, Uhuru," is the top headline, Wafula Chebukati being the beleagured boss of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Yesterday he cast doubts on the possibility of holding credible elections next week, blaming a sharply divided commission and a political class which has taken the supposedly independent body hostage.

"Kenya at crossroads as 26 October election remains uncertain," is the main headline over at sister paper the Standard.

Their report says Kenya's political crisis deepened yesterday when a senior electoral commission official resigned, citing inability of the agency to deliver a credible election next week.

Commissioner Roselyne Akombe's resignation was followed by an admission by the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati that credible elections next week were in doubt.

The Standard says President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, who Chebukati insisted must sit with the commission to resolve the impasse, stuck to their hard line positions, cheered on by their respective supporters.

Uhuru insisted that the elections would go on as scheduled and warned of stern action against those attacking poll officials.

Raila declared that the opposition National Super Alliance would hold protests planned for 26 October, pointing to a looming confrontation should elections proceed as scheduled.

Regional paper the East African summarises the situation with a headline reading "Kenya election agency under siege".

The report says yesterday's resignation of electoral commission official Roselyn Akombe has exposed a deeply divided team at the commission led by a chairman who does not seem to be fully in charge.

Akombe fled to New York and resigned Wednesday morning, saying she did not feel safe, and that, as currently constituted, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission cannot hold a credible election on 26 October.

What's happening in Uganda?

There's confusion about the situation in Uganda.

The top headline in the Kampala-based Daily Monitor says "One person feared dead as police block FDC rally in Rukungiri".

The East African is in no doubt: "One killed as Uganda bans demos over age limit bill" reads the main headline in the regional daily.

The Monitor quotes unconfirmed reports which indicate that one person was shot dead while scores of people were injured yesterday at Rukungiri Stadium in the west of the country.

During the standoff some opposition supporters pelted police with stones. Police responded by firing bullets and tear gas. The supporters dispersed in disarray but later regrouped and more confrontation ensued.

Police had blocked opposition politicians and their supporters led by former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye from accessing the stadium where they had planned to hold a rally against the proposed amendment of the presidential age limit.

The security forces have in recent days broken up several rallies called to oppose plans which would extend President Yoweri Museveni’s rule after 2021 when his current fifth term expires.

A bill removing the age limit for the president was introduced in parliament last month and MPs are currently holding consultations with ordinary Ugandans to seek their views.

Water ministers meet to discuss dam

Water ministers from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia are meeting in Addis Ababa to continue talks on the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The ministers have visited the dam's construction site and were yesterday engaged in closed-door discussions over the filling and operation of the reservoir, the most controversial of the issues.

Egypt has long been opposed to the dam over fears that it will reduce water supplies downstream. Sudan, on the other hand, seems to be convinced that the giant reservoir will regulate the flow of water and prevent flooding.

They'd better get it sorted out soon. Construction of the dam is currently 60 percent complete.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.