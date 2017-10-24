RFI in 15 languages

 

Victims of sexual violence have 'no faith' in justice system
French Junior Minister for Gender Equality Marlène Schiappa presents a manifesto against impunity for sexual crimes, on 20 October, 2017
 
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 24 October 2017

By
media

Top foreign diplomats warn Kenyan politicians to stop driving the country into a ditch just  days before the rerun of the presidential election.

We begin in Kenya where 20 foreign envoys sent a tough message to Kenya’s leaders on Monday urging them to resolve their disagreements through the courts, saying solutions to Kenya’s current challenges must be found in its Constitution, not outside it.

The diplomats reportedly also made known their conviction that conditions are not ideal for the holding of a credible repeat election on Thursday.

The Nation says they however insisted on one point, the fact that only Kenyan institutions can decide whether to postpone it or not.

The Kenyan newspaper also relays an appeal by the International Crisis Group, to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to go back to the Supreme Court and seek a limited extension of timeline by 30-45 days to allow all parties to take part in the election and avert a crisis.

Meanwhile, the Standard carries a strongly-worded statement by the incumbent President that security forces will be on duty in all parts of the country to prevent any interference with the election.

According to the paper, Uhuru urged people who don’t want to vote to stay at home, vowing to show troublemakers that there is a government.

The Star reports that three days to the poll rerun, President Uhuru Kenyatta has ruled out talks with opposition leader Raila Odinga until after the election on Thursday, if at all.

According to the paper, Uhuru also reiterated that there was no question whatsoever either about his legitimacy as President, or a boardroom government.

The Kenyan Star also reports on a promise by the former Prime Minister to make a major announcement on Wednesday the eve of the election, which in his words "will change the political debate" in Kenya.

In South Africa, the papers take up the trial of two whites who placed a farm worker Victor Mlotshwa in a coffin‚ threatening to burn him alive.

The Sowetan‚ reports that Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jacobs appear at the High Court sitting at the Middleburg Magistrates court in Mpumalanga on Monday ahead of sentencing proceedings.

But the publication says that while the pair face conviction, it remains unclear if had any regrets, after their victim Victor Mlotshwa told the court that he had not yet received an apology from them.

The Times reports a new twist to the coffin assault case, following revelations that . the ruling ANC party paid for the victim's counselling sessions and continues to "take care" of him, because he is unemployed.

According ot the paper, Mlotshwa had been planning to lodge a R400, 000 claim against the accused since the Mpumalanga assault video went viral last year and made known his intentions in court on Monday that he may up his demands for reparations above 24,000 euros.

 
