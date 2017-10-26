African press review 26 October 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
French world music festival launches "Music from here" prize
Paul Wamo at Babel Med, 2017
 
Today’s repeat presidential election in Kenya dominates the African press.

Today’s repeat presidential election in Kenya dominates the African press with the Kenyan newspaper The Daily Nation reporting on the failed hearing in the Kenyan Supreme Court seeking to stop today’s presidential election.

The paper states the hearing didn’t take place on Wednesday  only two out of seven judges were present in the court with the minimum requirement for the hearing five.

Three civil society activists had asked the court to cancel or reschedule the election arguing that the prevailing political environment could not guarantee a credible election.

Kenya’s other prominent daily The Standard reports on opposition leader Raila Odinga’s call to boycott Thursday’s election.

In a rally, Odinga asked his supporters to hold prayers away from the poll centres and not participate in what he termed a ‘sham poll.’

The report quotes Odinga as saying that Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto intend to actualise the electoral dictatorship.

In South Africa, Business Day has an analytical piece on the medium-term budget proposed by finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

The paper points out that the budget speech underlines the country’s dire fiscal position. Gigaba, the paper says, “scores 100 per cent transparency for laying bare the full extent of South Africa’s fiscal deterioration. However, his transparency is unlikely to be rewarded by the financial markets or rating agencies.”

The commentator states that one of the big risks to the country’s economic outlook is political uncertainty, which is discouraging investment and consumption.

The commentator also terms the budget framework a half-baked document.

 
