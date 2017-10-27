African press review 27 October 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
French world music festival launches "Music from here" prize
Paul Wamo at Babel Med, 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    French world music festival launches "Music from here" prize …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Beauty and the Dogs tells not so pretty Tunisian rape tale
  • media
    International report
    Gaza's first women theatre extends it reach
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe’s comedians, the voice of the voiceless
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Victims of sexual violence have 'no faith' in justice system
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Kenya Kenya elections 2017 Press review South Africa

African press review 27 October 2017

By
media

Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta promises to sit down with his arch-rival Raila Odinga in a bid to unify the country. South Africa's medium-term budget policy statement shakes the confidence of international credit rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's. And the World Health Organisation warns eight countries with trade and travel ties to the island state of Madagascar to take precautions against bubonic plague.

With preliminary results showing outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta currently leading Kenya's election rerun with more than 87 percent of votes and the necessary 25 percent in 32 counties, the Nairobi-based Daily Nation reports that Kenyatta yesterday promised to sit down with his arch-rival Raila Odinga in a bid to unify the country.

Kenyatta acknowledged that the country is grappling with tribalism but said he intends to reach out to the opposition leader in a bid to heal the nation and bring the factions together.

The Kenyan Standard says the fresh presidential election exposes two sides of a country: peaceful voting went on in some areas while chaos reigned in others, with police clashing with protesters. In central Kenya and Rift Valley, low voter turnout in the morning gradually improved as the day wore on.

Low voter turnout was also reported at the Coast and in western Kenya. Calls for boycott by opposition supporters, heavy rainfall, threats, general voter apathy given that most felt the vote was a no-contest and the absence of competition for local seats were cited among the reasons for the low turnout.

In the opposition strongholds of Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, and Migori, protesters blocked polling stations, prompting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to postpone the election and call a repeat vote tomorrow.

Mid-term budget in South Africa shakes ratings analysts

There's nothing but bad news for South Africa this morning.

This week's medium-term budget policy statement has shaken the confidence of the international credit rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's.

The Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay says many economists fear that Wednesday's "candid" statement from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba did little to boost the confidence of investors or the rating agencies and could lead to another credit-rating downgrade in November.

Analysts at Fitch said yesterday that the interim budget points to a sharp fall in government revenue, but proposes no measures to contain the impact on deficits and debt.

The agency also says that disagreements within the ruling African National Congress have made it difficult to agree on savings measures. Fitch also believe that the divisions in the ANC will persist beyond the party's electoral conference in December.

BusinessDay's editorial has only one good thing to say about the minister's budget speech on Wednesday: at least he was honest.

There was no sad attempt to sugar-coat the pill, says the editorial. Gigaba set out the situation in all its gory detail.

Government revenue is now forecast to come in nearly 51 billion rand short of estimates, the worst miss since 2009. That means the budget deficit will widen to 4.3 percent of what the country can hope to produce, against the 3.1 percent forecast.

That means that gross national debt will reach more than 60 percent of Gross Domestic Product by 2022, with debt service costs reaching 15 percent of government spending. BusinessDay says a full-blown downgrade is no longer a probability. It is now a certainty.

Bubonic plague warning for eight African nations

As if all that wasn't bad enough, BusinessDay reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned eight countries with trade and travel ties to the island state of Madagascar to take precautions against bubonic plague.

South Africa is on the list.

The disease has claimed 124 lives in Madagascar since 1 August‚ according to reports‚ and about 1,200 suspected‚ probable or confirmed cases have been recorded so far.

The Department of Health has advised travellers to Madagascar to avoid densely populated areas and to wear surgical masks while in transit.

Ethiopia‚ Kenya‚ Mauritius‚ Mozambique‚ the island of Réunion‚ Seychelles and Tanzania are the other countries concerned by the WHO warning.

Burundi approves change to presidential limit

The government of Burundi earlier this week approved changes to the constitution that could pave the way to a potential 14-year extension to President Pierre Nkurunziza's stay in office, according to regional paper the East African.

The Arusha accords, which ended Burundi's 12-year civil war, clearly stipulate that no president can govern the country for more than 10 years.

Nkurunziza is already serving his third five-year term.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.