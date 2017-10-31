African press review 31 October 2017

Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in the repeat election in Kenya dominates the African newspapers today.

Kenya's Standard carries an opinion piece on the need for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival Raila Odinga to come together to stop the confusion in the country.

The commentator reasons that the country is facing lot of uncertainty because of the court-ordered repeat election which was boycotted by Odinga.

For the country to move on, the commentator asserts that the leadership of the two warring parties must come together and avoid the country from entering a "Halloween nightmare".

The Standard also reports that Odinga is expected to announce his next move on Tuesday. He had previously indicated that the National Super Alliance (Nasa) could explore civil disobedience to pressure the Jubilee government.

The paper states that Odinga had earlier demanded a fresh presidential election within 90 days, arguing that the Election Commission failed to meet Nasa's irreducible minimums for participation in the election.

Clashes between rival supporters

Sticking with the Kenya election, the Daily Nation reports on clashes between supporters of Kenyatta and Odinga in Kawangware 56.

The residents in this locality of Nairobi are split between the National Super Alliance and the ruling Jubilee Party.

Besides the political differences, the report contends that the high cost of living and class differences have led to simmering tensions in the locality.

Moody's in a sulk over SA budget

South African daily Business Day reports that the ratings agency Moody’s has given a thumbs down to finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s budget plan terming it “credit negative”.

It is an indication that the agency is likely to downgrade the country’s rating to junk status at its next review on 24 November.

“The cost of debt servicing is crowding out pro-growth expenditures and that the absence of fiscal consolidation is credit negative,” the agency’s statement says.