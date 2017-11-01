African press review 1 November 2017

Kenya's opposition leader brands President -elect Kenyatta a product of fraud, and vows to press on with demos in Egypt-like revolution. Nigeria agrees to multi-billion Naira compensation for Biafra war victims. And President Jacob Zuma commits to set up a commission of inquiry into "state capture" within 30 days.

We begin with the tense political situation in Kenya following the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in a poll boycotted by the main opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The Standard reports that the NASA alliance backing Odinga has branded Uhuru Kenyatta as a “product of fraud“ at a press conference held in Nairobi stating that his alliance will not recognize his re-election.

The paper says the Odinga announced plans to stage demonstrations, marches, the occupation of streets, non-violent civil resistance, acts of civil disobedience and strikes by various groups with some to be ferried from rural areas to force Kenyatta to cede power and pave way for another election through an "Egypt-like revolution".

Meanwhile, the Nation relays a proposal from the Kenyan National Council of Churches for the creation of a status for the official leader of opposition, which they believe would provide dignity for the opposition and make it effective in holding the government to account.

The paper reports that Protestant churches on Tuesday said the additional positions including those of a prime minister and two deputies could be created through Parliament or a referendum – asserting that they would help promote inclusivity and ownership of the government and help the country heal from political divisions.

In Nigeria, ThisDay splashes out good news for victims of the Biafran civil war that the Federal Government has agreed to pay compensation. This in an out of court settlement on Monday of a law suit filed at the ECOWAS Court of Justice by in 2012 by hundreds of victims of the war.

The paper reports that according to the judgmenta large amoun will go directly to the victims of the war, while 3the rest will be spent on the removal of landmines and reconstruction projects in the 11 affected states in the South-east, South-south and parts of the North-central region.

The judgment stated that medical experts employed on behalf of the Federal Government would screen and identify victims of the war, on top of the 685 persons on whose behalf the case was filed.

ThisDay says representatives of the victims dragged the Nigerian Federal Government before the ECOWAS Court demanding N100 billion as compensation, for physical injuries, the abandonment of the war weapons had deprived them of the use of their farmlands, schools and churches.

In South Africa, the Sowetan leads with news that President Jacob Zuma has committed to set up a commission of inquiry into state capture within 30 days, if former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report is set aside.

The paper says the decision was made public by Zuma's lawyer on Tuesday in response to papers filed to the North Gauteng High Court.

The case is about allegations that the influential Gupta family which enjoys very close ties with President Zuma are the ones dictating the terms of government business in Pretoria.

The Sowetan recalls the stance taken by the opposition Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters party that Zuma was so implicated in state capture that he could not have a hand in the appointment of the inquiry that will investigate him.