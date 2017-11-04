African press review 4 November 2017

Niger Delta militants are on the war path again over "unkept" government promises.

We begin in Nigeria where fresh a crisis is looming in the Niger Delta region over allegations of unfulfilled promises and corruption levelled against the Federal Government and Office of the Niger Delta Amnesty Program by the Niger Delta Avengers and ex- militants respectively.

The Nation reports that the two militant groups posted statements on their websites on Friday lashing out at former warlord, Ekpemupolo, ‘alias Tompolo, and the elders of the Niger Delta region, for allegedly working against the interest of its struggle.

According to the paper the Niger Delta Avengers warned that in their quest to bring the Nigerian economy to their targeted zero daily production, would not be without casualties.

In Kenya, Daily Nation leads with news that the Electoral commission has invited the Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate claims by a group of observers that there were anomalies in the repeat presidential poll in Garissa County.

The paper says the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati was reacting to accusations of grave tallying errors tabled by a conglomeration of civil society groups that monitored the repeat presidential election on Thursday last week.

Nation reports that less than a fifth of registered voters cast ballots in the October 26 election, citing data from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

There were reportedly six constituencies where there were fewer than 1,000 ballots cast, according to results sheets the paper says it obtained from the elections body.

South Africa's Sowetan newspaper reviews a new bombshell book just out in the stands about President Jacob Zuma.

It is titled "A Simple Man, Kasrils and Zuma Enigma”, tracing Zuma's character from his exile days to being president of the republic.

The author is a former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils.He paints President Jacob Zuma as a tribalist, hypocrite, a male chauvinist and thug who operates within a network that is paralyzing the state.

The Sowetan says the book which was launched on Friday basically shows how Zuma pretends to be one thing - a man of the people - but whose rule in the end is all about himself.