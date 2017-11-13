African press review 13 November 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French butter crisis for some, vegan bakers say no problem
  • media
    International media
    What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
  • media
    Global Focus
    What's on the menu at this year's United Nations Climate Summit …
  • media
    International report
    Abu Dhabi fair drives UAE's art powerhouse ambitions
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    To poll or not to poll
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 13 November 2017

By
media

Rural South Africa is gripped by a severe water crisis caused by drought, theft and graft. Nigeria launches a massive recruitment operation to beef up the anti-graft agency. And a poor Kenyan family calls for help, after a surprise arrival of quintuplets.

We begin in South Africa where the Times headlines on a great thirst and water crisis paralysing rural towns across the country.

The paper reports that residents of the Western Cape town of Beaufort West are all too familiar with the crisis, with up to 50,000 residents relying on boreholes to quench their thirsts.

According to Times Live, at this point 20 percent of drinking water in some municipalities comes from recycled sewage.

The Times also raises an alarm about the situation in places like the north-west town of Lichtenburg, the Limpopo township of Dopeni, and areas of Mpumalanga which it claims are badly hit by the "great thirst", attributing the collapse of water infrastructure to theft and corruption.

The Times says South Africa is now experiencing a water deficit of 38 billion cubic metres annually, and will need an additional R30-billion -- about 1.7 million euros a year to bridge the gap in water services infrastructure, sounding warnings by the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Water Research Council.

In Nigeria, the Nation leads with news that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recruitment of more than 2,000 additional experts to beef up the workforce of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, as he intensifies the war against corruption.

The anti-graft EFCC agency aims to hire 750 new employees per annum over three years, according to the newspaper.

According to the Nation, the agency has decided to hand the hiring process to its zonal offices around the country, which will work with the Federal Character Commission in order to create a level-playing ground for candidates.

And in Kenya, a conman is at the center of judicial drama after he was charged eight times under different names in different parts of the country. Dennis Muigai Ngengi rose to fame three weeks ago when he appeared at the scene of a helicopter crash in Lake Nakuru in which five people were killed, claiming he was a colleague of the pilot in the crash.

The Daily Nation reports that Ngengi was arrested in Kiambu County on Friday after forensic analysis of his fingerprints showed that since 1998, he had been charged in seven different towns across Kenya for stealing, giving false information, impersonation, assault, obtaining money by false pretense and for malicious damage to property.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan Standard takes up the saga of a Homa Bay County mother who gave birth to quintuplets on Sunday, two of the children passing away due to complications. The 30-year-old Jacinta Akinyi told The Standard she was seven months pregnant and only knew about the status of her pregnancy after being rushed to hospital.

According to the publication, Akinyi and her husband were already parents of four other children aged 12, 11, 10 and 8, a family burden that forced them to launch an appeal for assistance from the government or well-wishers.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.