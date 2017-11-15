African press review 14 November 2017

Zimbabwe's army chief calls time on the bitter war to replace 93-year-old President Mugabe. Nigeria is to sack 21,000 "dull" teachers. Kenya declares an alert over college cetificate exams, as "cartels of cheats" try to break its security system.

We begin in Zimbabwe where a stern warning from the army chief about the power struggle inside the ruling party, Zanu-PF, has fanned rumours of a coup in the making.

The move follows the sacking of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the purging of senior party members aligned to him.

In the first press conference ever held by an army chief, General Constantine Chiwenga‚ stated that the military will not stand by and watch the war being fought inside Zanu-PF.

Newsday Zimbabwe notes that 90 of senior army officers were present as Chiwenga read his statement at military headquarters in Harare on Monday, denouncing the “purge”.

The Standard says the unprecedented move by the army chief comes a week after the ousted Mnangagwa vowed to return home in a few weeks’ time to take over all levers of power.

In nearby South Africa, the Times underlines that the general's stance is a direct attack on President Robert Mugabe who told the army that in no uncertain terms that it should not interfere in party politics because "politics lead the gun".

According to the newspaper, earlier this year the Mugabe warned that he would retire the army generals for their involvement in Zanu-PF succession politics.

Also in South Africa, BusinessDay takes up alarming reports that the country's cash-strapped power utility Eskom is facing an impending calamity.

The publication says the electricity giant wrote to the public enterprises minister on Monday alerting her that it had 20 times less cash than it needs to continue funding its operations. Eskom warned that it not be able to pay staff salaries and suppliers by January.

BusinessDay says it is able to report that by the end of January the utility will run on a cash deficit of R5bn (295 million euros) even as it expects to drawdown 224 million euros from existing credit facilities during the next few weeks.

In Kenya the Standard is all about this year's Certificate of Secondary Education examinations which are facing a serious credibility test. This was after the country's Education secretary announced the suspension of a Nakuru County girls’ college from the exams.

The Standard reports that cheats at the school were found to be using mobile phones to photograph and disseminate examination questions to candidates.

The paper carries a statement released on Sunday by the chairman of the Kenya National Examinations Council George Magoha accusing some school principals and teachers of being part of a cartel attempting to infiltrate the security system of the 2017 examinations.

The Standard says the authorities have since reinforced security measures in areas considered to have attempted to access examination materials.

In Nigeria the Tribune says the unions are bracing for war with the federal government after President Muhammadu Buhari backed plans by Kaduna State Governor Nasir el Rufai to sack more than 21,000 primary school teachers who failed a competence test.

The paper says Buhari stated his mind during a special retreat on education, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.

The president is quoted by the Tribune as saying that Nigeria cannot progress with the current level and standards of its educational system which have left up to 13.2 million children out of school in the country.