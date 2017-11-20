African press review 20 November 2017

Like most of the world’s press, the papers in Africa are closely following Zimbabwe’s embattled leader Robert Mugabe. Following a television address Sunday night, at which the leader refused to resign his post as president, the Zimbabwe Herald runs a front page story about his wife Grace, and attacks made against her by the Youth Wing of the ruling Zanu PF Party.

According to the paper, the Youth League has aligned itself firmly with the military of Zimbabwe.

“Grace Mugabe lacked grooming and true motherhood as shown by her foul language during rallies,” said the Youth Wing in a statement.

They also called for the expulsion of Grace Mugabe from Zanu-PF as well as a number of other members, including its secretary Kudzanai Chi-panga.

“We, as the progressive members of the Zanu-PF Youth League, who clearly understand the ethos and values of our liberation struggle, pledge our undivided solidarity and support to the Zimbabwean Defence Forces,” said a statement by the Youth League on Sunday, which is quoted in The Herald.

Kenya awaits Supreme Court ruling

In Kenya, the papers are closely watching the ongoing fallout from the recent disputed election.

With the Supreme Court today is due to rule on two legal challenges to the re-run of last month’s election, tensions are sky high.

“All eyes will be on the Supreme Court judges, who may uphold U-hu-ru Kenyatta’s re-election to pave the way for his swearing in for a second term in office, or nullify his win and send the country back to another election,” said The Standard newspaper.

“There is an eerie sense of unease that is hanging over the Supreme Court’s ruling,” said the paper’s editorial.

“We have to restore faith in the ballot as a means by which citizens delegate authority to elected leaders.”

“The voters need assurance that they can vote but also that their vote will count. However dysfunctional Kenyan democracy is, the alternative is unpalatable. We should not even contemplate it.”

Uganda's disappearing wetlands

And the Ugandan Daily Monitor has a piece about the alarming rate at which the nation's wetlands and forests are being destroyed.

In the past 20 years, Uganda has lost about 570,000 hectares of wetlands in various parts of the country, according to a report on the state of the nation's environment.

The report says the environmental degradation is costing the economy enormous amounts of money on curative healthcare, water treatment and restoration of degraded ecosystems.

The Daily Monitor says it is a strong advocate of environmental protection and is launching a major drive to preserve the wetlands of the nation, including a call to authorities, environmental activists and all Ugandans to save and restore these precious natural habitats.