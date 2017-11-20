African press review 20 November 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
AWA magazine
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France looks to clarify minimum age of consent
  • media
    International report
    Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
  • media
    Global Focus
    Should Britain apologise for the Balfour declaration?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
  • media
    World music matters
    Mississippi pew rockers Como Mamas bring gospel to Europe
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 20 November 2017

By
media

Like most of the world’s press, the papers in Africa are closely following Zimbabwe’s embattled leader Robert Mugabe. Following a television address Sunday night, at which the leader refused to resign his post as president, the Zimbabwe Herald runs a front page story about his wife Grace, and attacks made against her by the Youth Wing of the ruling Zanu PF Party.

According to the paper, the Youth League has aligned itself firmly with the military of Zimbabwe.

“Grace Mugabe lacked grooming and true motherhood as shown by her foul language during rallies,” said the Youth Wing in a statement.

They also called for the expulsion of Grace Mugabe from Zanu-PF as well as a number of other members, including its secretary Kudzanai Chi-panga.

“We, as the progressive members of the Zanu-PF Youth League, who clearly understand the ethos and values of our liberation struggle, pledge our undivided solidarity and support to the Zimbabwean Defence Forces,” said a statement by the Youth League on Sunday, which is quoted in The Herald.

Kenya awaits Supreme Court ruling

In Kenya, the papers are closely watching the ongoing fallout from the recent disputed election.

With the Supreme Court today is due to rule on two legal challenges to the re-run of last month’s election, tensions are sky high.

“All eyes will be on the Supreme Court judges, who may uphold U-hu-ru Kenyatta’s re-election to pave the way for his swearing in for a second term in office, or nullify his win and send the country back to another election,” said The Standard newspaper.

“There is an eerie sense of unease that is hanging over the Supreme Court’s ruling,” said the paper’s editorial.

“We have to restore faith in the ballot as a means by which citizens delegate authority to elected leaders.”

“The voters need assurance that they can vote but also that their vote will count. However dysfunctional Kenyan democracy is, the alternative is unpalatable. We should not even contemplate it.”

Uganda's disappearing wetlands

And the Ugandan Daily Monitor has a piece about the alarming rate at which the nation's wetlands and forests are being destroyed.

In the past 20 years, Uganda has lost about 570,000 hectares of wetlands in various parts of the country, according to a report on the state of the nation's environment.

The report says the environmental degradation is costing the economy enormous amounts of money on curative healthcare, water treatment and restoration of degraded ecosystems.

The Daily Monitor says it is a strong advocate of environmental protection and is launching a major drive to preserve the wetlands of the nation, including a call to authorities, environmental activists and all Ugandans to save and restore these precious natural habitats.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.