African press review 21 November 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Argentina, South Korea and exile at 3 Continents Film Fest
One of the Argentine special focus films at the 2017 Les 3 Continents Film Festival in Nantes, Pajarito Gómez, A Happy Life, directed by Rodolfo Kuhn in 1965
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France looks to clarify minimum age of consent
  • media
    International report
    Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Dissolving democracy in Cambodia
  • media
    Global Focus
    Should Britain apologise for the Balfour declaration?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Dozens killed in mosque in Nigeria's northeast - reports
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 21 November 2017

By
media

The Daily Nation leads with the story on the international reactions to Kenya’s Supreme Court upholding Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory.

Kenyatta’s win in the October 26 election was upheld by unanimous ruling by six Supreme Court judges on Monday.

The paper reports on the British government congratulating the Kenyan president with foreign secretary Boris Johnson sending a message to Kenya's foreign affairs cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed.

The Daily Nation also reports on Kenyatta’s rival Raila Odinga speaking out against the Supreme Court ruling.

In a statement, Odinga said the Supreme Court decision was made under duress.

In South Africa, Mail & Guardian reports on African National Congress stalwarts calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down with immediate effect.

This resolution was passed at the national consultative conference in Braamfontein which was attended by two former presidents along with several national executive committee members.

The veterans said they had come together out of love and concern for South Africa and the ANC.

Zuma’s stay as head of the ANC and the country was the main subject during the discussions.

Deputy Minister of Energy Thembi Majola saying there was no leadership crisis and that they had just elected the wrong leaders.

The Zimbabwe Herald reports that the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has organised a sit-in in Harare to intensify calls for President Mugabe to resign.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.