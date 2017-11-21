African press review 21 November 2017

The Daily Nation leads with the story on the international reactions to Kenya’s Supreme Court upholding Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory.

Kenyatta’s win in the October 26 election was upheld by unanimous ruling by six Supreme Court judges on Monday.

The paper reports on the British government congratulating the Kenyan president with foreign secretary Boris Johnson sending a message to Kenya's foreign affairs cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed.

The Daily Nation also reports on Kenyatta’s rival Raila Odinga speaking out against the Supreme Court ruling.

In a statement, Odinga said the Supreme Court decision was made under duress.

In South Africa, Mail & Guardian reports on African National Congress stalwarts calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down with immediate effect.

This resolution was passed at the national consultative conference in Braamfontein which was attended by two former presidents along with several national executive committee members.

The veterans said they had come together out of love and concern for South Africa and the ANC.

Zuma’s stay as head of the ANC and the country was the main subject during the discussions.

Deputy Minister of Energy Thembi Majola saying there was no leadership crisis and that they had just elected the wrong leaders.

The Zimbabwe Herald reports that the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has organised a sit-in in Harare to intensify calls for President Mugabe to resign.