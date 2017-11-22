African Press Review 22 November 2017

No prizes for guessing the biggest story in many of the African newspapers this morning. How Robert Mugabe's Harare fanzine the Herald has changed it's tune. And, events in Zimbawe seen without rose coloured spectacles by the South African press.

No escaping Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe this morning.

And, it's fascinating - to say the least - to see how the Zimbabwean papers which have lionised him for years are covering his demise.

In its comment column - the government-owned daily - the Herald - declares that "Last night was a new beginning for Zimbabwe."

Last night - of course - was when Bob threw in the towel after 37 years in power.

The paper is cautious.

There's no dancing on Mugabe's political grave by his erswhile cheerleaders.

"The mistakes of the past, especially the last few years, were being washed away in an incredible party, an exceptionally good-natured celebration," it tells us.

According to the paper - the hundreds of thousands who took to the street demanding Mugabe's resignation in recent days " were just happy to be together as Zimbabweans. And that is perhaps the greatest triumph of the past 37 years."

Say what ?

Still - it says there has been "a huge Sea-change."

The country's new leaders must recognise "the danger of living a fairy-tale land, in a hall of mirrors surrounded by sycophants, of a refusal to find out what people are really thinking and saying."

Which seems fairly rich coming from journos who have consistently parroted the Mugabe government line.

The Herald tells readers that "Incoming President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who once the paperwork is done, is likely to be sworn-in today or at the latest tomorrow."

So - Mugabe's former Vice President and security chief - with a closet full of skeletons who is nicknamed "the crocodile" - is already anointed as his successor.

A case of the King is dead! Long live the King! Some sea-change.

=======

In neighbouring South Africa - Business Day notes that Zimbabwe’s long-standing government and ruling party mouthpiece, the Herald , has abruptly changed its tune on President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace confirmation of her political downfall.

The Herald often takes its marching orders from the information ministry, and it has always reported from the point of view of the winning faction in the ruling Zanu-PF, making it a reliable barometer of someone’s political standing.

In August, the paper ran a typically fawning portrait of Grace under the headline, A Loving Mother of the Nation. "Loving mother, compassionate philanthropist, astute businesswoman, perceptive politician, remarkable patriot, these are all adjectives that can be used to describe the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe," The Herald wrote.

Less than three months later, in the wake of a coup that threatens Mugabe’s presidency and has seen both him and Grace expelled from Zanu-PF, the Herald’s portrayal was starkly different.

"Grace Mugabe lacked grooming and true motherhood as shown by her foul language," the paper quoted the Zanu-PF’s youth wing as saying. "We take exception to the vulgar language which has become part of Mrs Mugabe’s vocabulary," it quoted a Youth League cadre as saying.

Now - that's a sea change.

=======

The Sowetan also doesn't mince its words.

"The origin of Mugabe’s sudden downfall lies in rivalry between members of Zimbabwe’s ruling elite over who will succeed him, rather than popular protests against his rule."

The paper reports that the South African President Jacob Zuma President Jacob Zuma will travel to Zimbabwe on today as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community.

According to a media statement they noted with “great concern” the current political situation in Zimbabwe and will “assess the situation”.

Given Zuma's own domestic headaches - and his miraculous Houdini-like escapes from efforts to prosecute and unseat him - one imagines he is paying close attention to Uncle Bob's defenestration.

=======

In Botswana - the Monitor considers what happens next.

According to one version of the deal, Mugabe agreed to hand over power to an interim government led by his deposed deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will in turn by deputised for Joice Mujuru and Morgan Tsvangirai. Mujuru is Mugabe’s vice president fired in 2014 after Mugabe’s wife, Grace, led a campaign accusing her of sabotage and witchcraft. Tsvangirai is the long-time opposition leader.

It is believed the interim government will run for three years before paving way for elections.

“Mugabe and his family have been promised state protection, but he has to go into forced retirement,” a source told the paper.

Certain members of Mugabe’s Cabinet will also be dragged before court to face charges ranging from corruption to treason, according to one insider’s version of the alleged deal.

By last night, it was expected that the deal would be made public within 24hours, as agreed between military leaders and Mugabe, the Monitor says.