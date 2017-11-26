Macron to visit Burkina, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana in first Africa tour

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Vikings, beware! The Parisians are stronger than you think …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    No Weinstein for Bollywood
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Vikings, beware! The Parisians are stronger than you think … …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Art imitating power: Why the Louvre Abu Dhabi is more than just …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov wins ATP World Tour Finals
  • media
    International report
    Laughing all the way to the West Bank
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
France Burkina Faso Côte d'Ivoire Ghana Emmanuel Macron Françafrique

Macron to visit Burkina, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana in first Africa tour

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 meetin in July where he complained of African women have "seven to eight children" REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron starts his first tour of Africa on Monday. He is to visit Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana in an effort to revitalise France's image on the continent.

Macron's advisers say he hopes to modernise France's relations with Africa by emphasising business links, education and sport rather than development aid.

Although Macron has pledged to increase France's aid budget to 0.55 percent of GDP by 2022, France's aid budget was cut by 140 million euros in July as part of 4.5 billion euros of reductions in public spending.

This summer the French president set up a committee to advise him on Africa policy.

It is made up primarily of young businesspeople with dual nationality and close connections with their country of origin.

As well as countering hostility to France's influence over its former colonies, which is particularly strong among young people, Macron also has to bury the memory of his controversial remark at a G20 meeting that Africa has "civilisational" problems, among them African women having "seven or eight children".

Big speech in Burkina

In Burkina Faso on Tuesday the French president will deliver a speech on his Africa policy in front of 800 students at Ouagadougou University - a challenge, given that many Burkinabé resent the fact that France helped former president Blaise Compaoré flee to Côte d'Ivoire when he was toppled by massive demonstrations.

Burkina is also demanding the extradition of Compaoré's brother, François, in a case relating to the death of a journalist in 1998.

Several organisations have called a demonstration during Macron's visit to protest at the "plundering" of the country's natural resources by French companies, French military presence and the continued existence of the CFA franc, which they claim is a "colonial currency".

Europe-Africa summit

In the Côte d'Ivoire capital, Abidjan, he will attend a Europe-Africa summit where he hopes to link relations with Africa to his plans for European Union reform.

Macron is pushing for European countries to support the G5 African military force in the Sahel and coordinate efforts to stop people smuggling from countries such as Libya.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Abidjan metro, a project being undertaken by French-Korean consortium Bouygues-Dongsan and supported by a 1.4 billion-euro French loan.

His final destination, Ghana, is a former British colony, not a French one, a sign that he has a "continental approach to Africa", according to his advisers.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.