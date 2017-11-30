Africa Press Review 30 November, 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Valérie Ekoumè's Afro-pop from Cameroon
Ekoumè's new album Kwin Na Kingué, released 24 November 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/30 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/30 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Valérie Ekoumè's Afro-pop from Cameroon
  • media
    Cinefile
    CINEFILE N°8 The Orchestra Class directed by Rachid Hami and …
  • media
    International report
    Indian Muslim girls strive for education
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Karim Miské dazzles readers with award-winning crime novel "Arab …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Women slowly changing the face of French politics
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

Africa Press Review 30 November, 2017

By
media

The migrants in Libya make the headline today throughout the continent, as the 'slave market' still sends shockwaves of disgust. But also how Kenya's President has some work to do when it comes to forming a cabinet.

In South Africa, the Mail & Guardian leads with an article - “A tale of human traffickers and Libyan slave markets” - in which they detail how hundreds of African refugees are being bought and sold in “slave markets” across Libya every week, with many of them held for ransom or forced into prostitution and sexual exploitation to pay their captors and smugglers.

The article says that many of them end up being murdered by their smugglers in the open desert or die from thirst or car accidents in the vast Libyan desert.

The refugees and migrants - most of them from Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Zambia, Senegal, Gambia and Sudan - are smuggled into Libya by a network of criminal gangs on the promise of reaching Europe’s shores.

Libya is the main gateway for people attempting to reach Europe by sea, with more than 150 000 people making the deadly crossing in each of the past three years.

And the selling of migrants is making headlines in Nigeria, in both Vanguard and Punch.

In Vanguard, one article has the Senate calling on President Buhari to “Save Nigerians from Libyan slave traders”. President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Federal Government was hoping to evacuate identified stranded Nigerians in Libya back to Nigeria and rehabilitate them.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 11,600 migrants of Nigeria origin are facing repatriation from different parts of the world,the Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, has said.

To help, President Buhari promised that fixing security as well as providing other critical infrastructure would also reduce the chances of people taking the risk and ending up in the Mediterranean Sea, adding that efforts had been made in that direction which had started yielding positive results in agriculture.

Punch goes even further. Since the Senate has begun the investigation of the alleged sale of illegal African migrants apparently “mostly Nigerians” as slaves in Libya, it has declared that the “Sale of Nigerians in Libya, was a slap on their face."

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said there was the need for Nigeria to do more to protect its citizens.

He said, “As a country, truly, it is a slap on the face of all of us if Nigerians can be treated in this manner. Like somebody said, Ivory Coast that is not as big as us is taking action to see how they can bring their own citizens back. We need to be doing similar things.”

Headlines in Kenya revolve around President Uhuru Kenyatta’s dilemma in forming cabinet.

The Standard explains in its article that there have been demands to reward loyalists, ensure regional balance, uphold integrity and to appease the Opposition without upsetting succession politics will weigh heavily on President Uhuru Kenyatta as he crafts his new Cabinet.

After his inauguration on Tuesday for a second and final term, the immediate difficult task for President Kenyatta will be assembling his Cabinet and government with an eye on his legacy and to manage huge expectations that could trigger a fallout if mishandled.

Meanwhile, the Daily Nation says that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are expected to bring more politicians into the Cabinet in major changes insiders say are about to be unveiled.

In 2013, the two wanted a Cabinet of technocrats and had said the only politicians in it would be the two of them.

But political realities and the failure of cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries to adequately explain to the public the projects their ministries were implementing have forced a rethink concludes the paper.

And last but not least, Zimbabwe’s Newsday leads with #ThisFlag movement leader Pastor Evan Mawarire, who was facing charges of attempting to subvert a constitutionally elected government of former President Robert Mugabe, walking out of the High Court a free man yesterday after being acquitted of the criminal charges by Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.