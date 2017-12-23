France to continue anti-jihadist mission in Sahel in 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Merry Christmas!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City on wonder roll
  • media
    World music matters
    KasbaH rocks indie music festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Picture what it means to be a Chadian woman
  • media
    International report
    Battling to protect Gorée Island's legacy of slavery
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Sahel Jihadist Africa

France to continue anti-jihadist mission in Sahel in 2018

By
media French president Emmanuel Macron stands next to a cake covered with the colors of the french flag, taking to french soldiers of the air force base of the Barkhane force, as he celebrates his 40th birthday on December 22, 2017 in Niamey, Niger. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Niger late Friday for a morale-boosting visit to France's Barkhane anti-jihadist force and told troops the fight against extremists in the region would continue in 2018.

Former colonial power France has been leading regional counterterrorism efforts in West Africa's Sahel region, but is keen to spread the burden as its military is engaged on various fronts.

Macron was welcomed by his Niger counterpart Mahamadou Issoufou.

The French leader then had a "Christmas dinner" with some members of the 4,000-strong Barkhane force. The meal was prepared by a chef from the Elysee.

"I am proud of you, France is proud of you ... France mourns its dead, takes care of its injured (and) is proud of its children who are fighting to protect it," he said.

With 500 men, Mirage 2000 fighter jets and drones, the French base in the Niger capital Niamey is the air hub for the Barkhane force.

Macron said the Barkhane mission would continue in 2018 with the "aim of winning clear and important victories against the enemy".

"I trust you," to carry out the mission in the Sahel, which "is a priority" because "this is where our security, the future of part of the African continent is played out," he said.

"We must not leave the Sahel to terrorist organisations ... (we must not) give up the slightest bit of territory to them," said Macron, who was accompanied by Defence Minister Florence Parly.

The Barkhane mission had stopped jihadist groups in various areas and they were "no longer capable of undermining a state", he said.

The mission would however continue against scattered groups of jihadists, the president added.

Marcon was due to discuss the issue Saturday with President Issoufou.He would also announce "concrete" development projects, especially for educating girls, according to the presidential palace.

"The root of the problem is not terrorism, it's underdevelopment, trafficking and the impact of population growth -- that's what we need to solve," said Colonel Regis Colcombel, deputy commander of Barkhane.

 - AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.