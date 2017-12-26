Liberians vote in delayed run-off election

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
The city of Paris has imposed limits on short-term apartment rentals on sites like Airbnb
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City on wonder roll
  • media
    World music matters
    KasbaH rocks indie music festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Picture what it means to be a Chadian woman
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Liberia elections 2017 Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf

Liberians vote in delayed run-off election

By
media Election worker moves boxes of voting materials at the National Elections Commission headquarters in Monrovia on 25 December, 2017. Reuters/Thierry Gouegnon

Liberians go to the polls Tuesday to select either former international footballer George Weah or Vice President Joseph Boakai as their new president. They will choose a successor to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is stepping down after serving 12 years as Africa's first elected female leader.

After seven weeks of delays caused by legal challenges against the country's electoral commission lodged by Boakai's party, polling stations will open at 8:00 am (0800 GMT) for the West African nation's 2.1 million voters.

Trucks filled with voting materials were escorted by police around the capital Monrovia on Monday, after leaving the offices of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), which has rushed to clean the national voter register to avoid allegations of fraud.

"For three days now I have not closed my eyes. We are making sure that nothing goes wrong because this election is a crucial one," a stressed-looking policeman told the AFP news agency.

Both contenders have already announced they are confident of victory but the final result is not expected to be known for a few days.

Why was the vote delayed?

In the first round of voting on 10 October, Weah topped the poll with 38.4 percent while Boakai came second with 28.8 percent, triggering a run-off as neither made it past the 50 percent needed to win outright.

Boakai then accused the NEC of fraud and incompetence grave enough to have affected the vote, delaying proceedings while the complaints were analysed by the Supreme Court. His party's arguments were ultimately rejected.

Whoever wins the delayed vote faces an economy battered by lower commodity prices for its main exports of rubber and iron ore, and a rapidly depreciating currency.

Both candidates have been accused of offering vague platforms, beyond assurances on free education and investment in infrastructure and agriculture.

The contenders

As Liberia's most famous son, Weah attracts huge crowds and has a faithful youth following in a country where a fifth of the electorate is aged 18 to 22, but he is criticised for his long absences from the Senate, where he has served since 2014.

Weah's endorsement by warlord-turned-preacher Prince Johnson, who is extremely popular in the populous county of Nimba, may boost his chances, while he was pictured at a public event with Sirleaf on Thursday, heightening speculation a feud with Boakai has pushed her to support his opponent.

"You know I've been in competitions -- tough ones too and I came out victorious. So I know Boakai cannot defeat me," Weah told AFP on Saturday. "I have the people on my side."

Weah has also polled well in Bong county, the fiefdom of Liberian warlord and former president Charles Taylor and his ex-wife, Jewel Howard-Taylor, who is the former footballer's vice-presidential pick.

Charles Taylor is serving a 50-year sentence in Britain for war crimes committed in neighbouring Sierra Leone, but his presence has loomed over the election.

Vice President Boakai meanwhile is seen as a continuity candidate and has won praise for his public service stretching back four decades, when many elites fled Liberia for the United States.

Boakai said Sunday he was "very, very confident" of winning, telling AFP: "Victory is mine".

While ordinary Liberians are grateful peace has held through Sirleaf's two terms in office, living standards remain dire for most.

She guided the nation out of ruin following back-to-back 1989-2003 civil wars and through the horrors of the 2014-16 Ebola crisis, but is accused of failing to combat poverty and tackle corruption.

Both issues have been a focus of the campaign, giving Boakai a difficult path to tread after serving at her side.

He faces accusations the government did too little on graft and focused on seeking donor funds rather than tackling issues at home.

The election date finally chosen in Christian-majority Liberia has sowed fears of lower turnout in a country where many travel long distances to see family, and alcohol flows particularly freely at Christmas time.

"Because of the election we will not really enjoy Christmas this year. We cannot feast now because we have to go vote tomorrow. We have to postpone the Christmas celebration to another date," complained Emmanuel Johnson, 27.

- with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.