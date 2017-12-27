African Press Review 27 December, 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
The city of Paris has imposed limits on short-term apartment rentals on sites like Airbnb
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Manchester City on wonder roll
  • media
    World music matters
    KasbaH rocks indie music festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Picture what it means to be a Chadian woman
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African Press Review 27 December, 2017

By
media

The Presidential election in Liberia; consolidating democracy and making Africa proud. And, continuing fuel shortages in Nigeria, as usual.

Counting is underway in Liberia - Africa's oldest Republic - following yesterday’s delayed run-off Presidential election between former soccer star George Weah and the ruling Unity Party’s candidate Vice President Joseph Boakai.

The New Dawn reports a lower turnout than in the first round of voting in October but notes that "At least, no violence was reported."

The paper reminds us that the run-off election comes after a month of legal challenge against the October polls contested by 20 candidates without a decisive winner, a challenge finally dismissed by the the Supreme Court.

That much we knew. What's especially noteworthy, says New Dawn,  is that "he December poll will determine Liberia's next President to whom incumbent President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is due to hand over power in January in a smooth transition process for the first time in 73 years."

The paper tells us that President Sirleaf has issued an Executive Order No. 91 which aims to establish mechanisms for the proper management and orderly transfer of executive power from the current administration to incoming President.

Sirleaf is due to hand over power to a new President next month after serving two consecutive six-years terms. But, given its turbulent history, Liberia does not have such mechanisms in place.

*******

Coverage by the Daily Observer is more melodramatic. The headline on its lede story is "Fear of Fraud Looms".

"Fears loom about the outcome of the run-off election results given early reports of fraud, the summary dismissal of a key functionary in the National Elections Commission (NEC) data centre as well as the NEC’s denial of access to its data centre for ECOWAS experts and observers of the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

"Reliable sources say no valid reasons have been given by the NEC chairman," the paper says - adding that "It may be recalled that fraud was at the centerpiece of the protesting parties’ claims about irregularities in the October 10 elections."

On a slightly more positive note, the paper says "Vice President Joseph Boakai has promised to accept the final result of the runoff provided the results meet standards deemed credible, fair and transparent."

His opponent, George Weah, is quoted as saying his leadership "will focus on reuniting the country and its people" and that he "will run an inclusive government that will comprise all political parties."

*******

Liberia's other paper Front Page Africa says the runoff was marred by "a very low turnout," voter apathy" and "allegations of cheating."

"Many predicted that December 26 was not a suitable date for election," the paper says.

"The frenzy of Christmas coupled with concerns about cleaning up the final registration roll caste doubts over the turnout."

Nonetheless, Front Page Africa quotes Nigerian former President Goodluck Jonathan, leader of the NDI observers’ delegation, as saying "Overall, we believe that the elections will be successful and Liberia and indeed Africa will be proud that this country is consolidating democracy.”

*******

In Nigeria, Punch ledes on the continuing fuel shortage there.

"On Tuesday, oil marketers under the aegis of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association said they did not have Premium Motor Spirit in their tanks.

DAPPMA said its members had not received petrol in their depots despite the recent announcement by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation that it had started offloading products in depots across the country.

Many filling stations, particularly those run by independent oil marketers in Lagos and Abuja, were closed on Tuesday, while queues of motorists and other petrol seekers persisted in front of the few stations that dispensed the product in the Federal Capital Territory and other near-by states.

Punch reports that DAPPMA Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole, said in a statement, “While we cannot confirm or dispute the NNPC’s claims of having sufficient product stock, we can confirm that the products are not in our tanks and as such cannot be distributed."

Adewole stated that DAPPMA members were ready to undertake 24-hour loading and truck-out if petrol was provided to them by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company.

That's OK, then. Or, maybe not.
 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.