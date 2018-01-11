Equatorial Guinea claims failed coup planned in France

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Transglobal Underground, 25 years building bridges between cultures
Transglobal Underground with Nathacha Atlas (c) at the Aventuriers festival on 13 December 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Transglobal Underground, 25 years building bridges between cultures
  • media
    International report
    Turkey, US relations may get worse
  • media
    International report
    Zambia imposes curfew in Lusaka struck by cholera
  • media
    International report
    Senegal experiments with bilingualism
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Resolutions 2018
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Equatorial Guinea France Coup d'etat

Equatorial Guinea claims failed coup planned in France

By
media Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema © AFP/ Xavier Bourgois

Equatorial Guinea has said that an alleged coup attempt foiled last month was probably plotted in France.

Guinean Foreign Affairs Minister Agapito Mba Mokuy told a press conference on Wednesday that the coup appeared to have been planned on French territory but added that it "has nothing to do with the French government".

"We will cooperate with France as soon as we have more information," he said.

Relations between the two countries have been tense since a French court found Teodorin Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, guilty of embezzlement in a trial he did not attend.

He was given a three-year suspended sentence and 30-million-euro fine.

Malabo claims to have foiled a coup plot headed by one of its nationals living in Europe at the end of December.

Mokuy said on Wednesday that "27 terrorists or mercenaries" have been arrested and that about 150 are still at large near the border with Cameroon.

The "mercenaries" captured by Cameroonian police are from Chad, Sudan and the Central African Republic, sources have told the AFP news agency.

Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra visited Malabo on Tuesday to "show support".

There have been a number of coup attempts against Obiang since he took power in 1975.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.