Africa Press Review 17 January 2018

Crime and punishment this morning; in Kenya, Egypt, Namibia and Liberia.

Let's begin in Kenya where the Standard is very worried about the country's prison system.

In an editorial, it says "Reforms initiated by former vice president Moody Awori in the Prisons Department appear to have floundered after he left office. At the time, the VP introduced measures that accorded inmates some dignity. For the first time, prisoners enjoyed watching television and sleeping on mattresses, a reversal from the punitive, dehumanising custom of sleeping on the hard, cold floor, often without blankets."

"Ideally," the paper says, "prisons are corrective institutions, but they appear to have failed to achieve their purpose."

The number of inmates is one cause for concern. Kenyan prisons currently hold 51,829 convicts, yet their capacity is 27,000.

The Standard believes "It makes no sense to have, for example, a serial murderer, a rapist, a person convicted of being drunk and disorderly, and an individual who forgot to renew his car insurance serving time in the same cell.

"Putting expectant women, the terminally ill, the elderly, and children in cells undermines some of their basic human rights."

So, what to do?

"Some of the offences for which people serve jail terms can be atoned for by the payment of fines.," it says.

Plus "A large number of the convicts swelling the numbers in prisons should be allowed to serve non-custodial sentences."

The paper says Chief Justice David Maraga has called for an overhaul of the entire Kenyan prison system.

*******

The prison population in Egypt looks likely to the increase. The.Egyptian Independent reports that police in Alexandria arrested nine men believed to be engaging in “debauchery” and homosexual activity, after the Head of the the city's Security Directorate deemed their behaviour "a threat to public security."

Homosexuality is not illegal in Egypt, but since the 1990s, police have been employing a 1950 anti-prostitution law and a 1961 law against “debauchery” to arrest and imprison homosexuals.

A separate report in the paper suggest they might end up sharing cells with junkies.

The country's Minister of Social Solidarity Ghada Wali says that the rate of drug addiction in Egypt is 10 per cent.The paper says that's twice the global average.

Tramadol is one of the most common drugs among users, accounting for 60 percent of total illegal drug abuse, followed by cannabis and heroin.

The paper offers some shocking details. For instance, during the first semester of the past school year, the Ministry received 56 reports from mothers who suspected drug abuse by school bus drivers. All these reports proved to be true.

The only good news, maybe, is a fall in drugs use among school bus drivers from 12 per cent to 3.6 per cent.

Still, Minister Ghada Wali sounded a note of cautions, saying this does not necessarily mean that school bus drivers have stopped taking drugs. It might mean that school administrations are choosing drivers who do not abuse drugs.

Progress of a sort, I suppose.

*******

In Namibia, New Era reports that "Public loitering, begging now punishable with $500 fine"; that's €33.

The City of Windhoek says it will start enforcing bylaws because street children and beggars obstruct traffic and the free movement of people.

Any person found sitting, standing, or lying down in public areas within the City in a manner that causes obstruction to traffic or hinders pedestrian movements, will be liable to pay the fine, says New Era.

In fact, the City Police maintain that the majority of people seen begging or wandering around in public are in fact disguised criminals looking for information on their potential targets.

Better a fine than prison, perhaps.

*******

Finally, the Daily Observer in Liberia reports that President-elect George Manneh Weah and the majority of the Legislature have yet to declare their assets as required by the Code of Conduct.

This is according to Augustine Toe, acting chair of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission..

Toe is quoted as saying "Weah indicated during the campaign and after he won the run-off election in December that he is committed to fighting corruption. Now, he must demonstrate that by declaring his assets and insisting that all government officials do the same."