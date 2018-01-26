Fresh attacks challenge Mali's peace deal

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
French cinema goes online with 'My French Film Festival'
Still from the 2017 film, 'Crash Test Aglaé' starring India Hair and Yolande Moreau
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Pep Guardiola is bringing to Man City
  • media
    World music matters
    A tribute to jazz pioneer and activist Hugh Masekela
  • media
    International report
    Liberia looks for ways to make rubber prices bounce
  • media
    International report
    Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Tense, compelling Zimbabwean tales in Behind Enemy Lines short …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Mali Peace United Nations France

Fresh attacks challenge Mali's peace deal

By
media François Delattre, the Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations in New York, October 2 2017 Reuters/Brendan McDermid

A spate of attacks in central Mali left nearly forty people dead on Thursday, just hours after the United Nations urged rival groups to implement a 2015 peace deal, or face sanctions. Critics argue the peace deal may be part of the problem.

More than two years after a landmark peace deal was signed between Malian authorities and separatist Tuareg rebels, insecurity has not only grown but spread to the center of the country.

At least 26 people were killed Thursday in a landmine explosion that was targeting the UN's peacekeeping mission in Mali, known by its French acronym MINUSMA.

Two further attacks within the space of 24 hours left seven jihadists and two soldiers dead, also in central Mali.

The unrest comes just hours after the UN Security Council threatened to impose sanctions on anyone found blocking the 2015 Algiers Accord.

Not everyone is convinced that sanctions are the right approach.

"It's even a question of whether or not the sanctions are actually going to be imposed on anyone or if this is just the threat of sanctions," Andrew Lebovich, a visiting fellow with the European Council of Foreign Relations, told RFI.

The UN last brandished the threat of sanctions in 2017, to little effect.

No guarantees

This time round sanctions may impact members of the Malian government given their restrictions on travel and banking, but implementation of the peace deal won't guarantee stability, reckons Lebovich.

"The more central regions of Mali--Mopti, Ségou-- aren't part of the peace accords," he says. These are the same areas where this week's attacks took place.

In 2015 when the Algiers Accord was first signed by an alliance of Tuareg-led rebels and the Malian government, its aim was to assuage the aspirations for autonomy of the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA), and to calm the conflict in the north which had triggered a French-led war.

Violence today has shifted to the center.

It's not just the geographical scope that's wrong with the peace deal reckons Emmanuel Dupuy, president of the Paris-based Institute of Perspective and Security Studies, but its composition.

It includes people who "are not considered to be terrorist organizations and who are cooperating with the Malian government," he told RFI, adding that the perpetrators of the recent attacks never signed the peace agreement, rendering it in essence useless.

Bad deal

For Lebovich, the Algiers Accord may have been flawed from the start.

"We've seen other armed groups spring up since the signature of the Accord demanding to be part of the peace process," he says. "So there's a risk that if these groups aren't dealt with, there's going to be more tensions and more threats of violence, but right now there's not really a framework in place to integrate them."

The framework that does exist, calls for decentralization, the establishment of a regional territorial police force, and demobilizing and reintegrating combatants. So far there's been little to no progress on any of these provisions.

The UN, and France in particular, want that to change, in light of elections scheduled for this year.

"The aim is to push the government of the newly-elected prime minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maiga, and the president IBK,(Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta) to have results in the fight against terrorism," says Dupuy.

Regional elections have already been postponed five times, and patience is running out.

Revised peace deal?

The international community is reluctant to go back to the drawing board, says Lebovich.

"No one is keen to do this process again, they're certainly not looking to restart the peace accords so there is this idea that as long as the accords are implemented it won't be perfect but it will be a start."

Mali's foreign minister, Tieman Hubert Coulibaly, told the Council Tuesday that his government would complete the peace process.

"I don't see a concrete effect on the ground," reckons Dupuy, "but I see a concrete political effect: putting more pressure on IBK to deal with the security agenda which he has not been willing or capable of doing till now."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.