African press review 27 January 2018

President Kenyatta names 21 members of his new cabinet. South Africa moves to tax profit-making men of God. And President Buhari brands the performance of Nigeria's oil refineries a "disgrace".

We begin Kenya where President Uhuru Kenyatta President Uhuru Kenyatta announced his nominees for a new 21-member cabinet on Friday. Daily Nation says he ended his long delay, 59 days after being sworn in. It was perhaps the longest wait in Kenya’s history, according to the Standard.

Kenyatta reportedly picked a team ofto drive the four-point agenda he set for his final term: namely to ensure food security, provide affordable housing, universal healthcare and to boost the industrialization of Kenya.

The Standard observes that the 15 men and six women selected would be critical to his legacy as the fourth President. Top on Uhuru’s concerns is how the new term will impact on the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

According to Standard, a with Kenya's a soaring population, special focus must be placed on employment creation, with an estimated one million youth joining the labour market every year.

The Star's issue of concern about the new cabinet is the number of women President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed. It observes that they are sixth; only one more to the tally of five in the outgoing Cabinet.and short of the two-third gender threshold set by the Constitution.

Another issue raised by the Nation is President Kenyatta’s ending of speculation that he could accommodate the Opposition, whose leaders have been clamouring for dialogue and inclusivity. According to the paper, the appointments came on a day the Opposition National Super Alliance declared that its leaders, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka won the August 8 presidential election.

Daily Nation says the announcement was in preparation for their planned swearing-in ceremony, scheduled on Tuesday which the government has reportedly declared to be both illegal and treasonous.

In South Africa, the Times leads with a statement from the Revenues Service known as SARS, that it had decided to send the taxman to church to investigate religious institutions for possible tax non-compliance.

The move follows findings last year by the country's Commission for the Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities that the peoples' belief system was being abused by profit-making and tax-evading religious practitioners.

And in Nigeria, ThisDay has a shock announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari about the sorry state of the country’s four refineries. The facilities based in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna were reportedly branded as a disgrace by the President frustrated by their low productivity.

According to ThisDay Buhari was informed at a meeting with a delegation of oil producers in Abuja that the the refineries are working at below half their capacity and are unable to satisfy the demand of the local market.