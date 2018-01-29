Kagame promises assertive Africa as he takes over AU chair

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What is Sufism and why does it bother some Muslims?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Pep Guardiola is bringing to Man City
  • media
    World music matters
    A tribute to jazz pioneer and activist Hugh Masekela
  • media
    International report
    Liberia looks for ways to make rubber prices bounce
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
African Union RFI Reform

Kagame promises assertive Africa as he takes over AU chair

By
media The opening remarks at 30th African Union summit rfi/anne-marie bissada

Reform is in the air at this year’s AU Summit. In the lead-up to taking over as the AU's rotating chairperson for the year, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame has been pushing hard to make the bloc more efficient and self-sufficient.

The opening of the African Union’s 30th summit on Sunday 28 January was delayed by three hours as Kagame met other heads of state to discuss his plans for reform.

Going into the meeting, many countries were already on board with Kagame’s proposed 0.02 percent levy on taxable imports, with 21 out  of 55 states agreeing to it. The only five that were somewhat hesitant were Egypt, Algeria, Morocco Nigeria and South Africa.

A Nigerian diplomat, who wanted to remain anonymous, explained that Abuja is not against such a proposal but it must be passed in thr AU parliament where all the states of the country can approve it.

A member of the Tunisian delegation told RFI that, while the country supports the principal of reform, such change takes time and more discussion is needed before any commitment can be made.

South Africa most reticent

However, it was reportedly South Africa that made the most noise about the reforms. South African President Jacob Zuma and Kagame have not been on the best terms, so that may have played a role in the South Afican reaction.

The differences did not appear to have an impact as Kagame addressed the AU members after officially receiving the title of chairperson for the year.

“These changes need to happen," said the Rwandan president. "There is no country on our continent that does not want to be a part of a more assertive and visible Africa.

“The levy on eligible imports is being implemented, the Gold Rules were recently approved by the finance ministers and we have a more credible budget process in place.”

Reform already under way

The "Golden Rules", adopted in 2016 to find new ways of financing the AU, establoshed clear financial management and accountability principles and a Reserve Fund for use by the continent when needed.

Other reforms currently being implemented include:

  • The Single African Air Transport Market,
  • The Continental Free Trade Area;
  • Freedom of movement for people across the continent.

Some states are wary of such big ideas coming from a relatively small country.

Others point out that Kagame himself does not have a great track record in abiding by democratic values in his own country.

But he has steered the country towards economic growth since its civil war in 1994, which might make his suggestions for reform more plausible to others.

In his speech Kagame insisted that, while his reforms will not effect immediately, they do not have to take years:

"We have in some ways, in the past, helped perpetuate the narrative that Africa is a burden," the new AU declared. "This way of thinking has been around for years. Fixing it won’t take a year but it need not take more decades either."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.