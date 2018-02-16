African Press Review 16 February 2018

South Africa bids "Good Riddance" to Jacob Zuma, as the country's anti-corruption unit hunts for Ajay Gupta‚ patriarch of the "embattled Gupta family", who is “on the run with a team of heavily armed bodyguards."

First Robert Mugabe. Now Jacob Zuma. Are the winds of change blowing through Africa?

All the dailies in South Africa have the swearing-in of Cyril Ramaphosa as the country's new president.

The Sowetan quotes in full the text of the oath of office read out and signed by the man who has replaced Jacob Zuma as head of state.

It ended with the words "So help me God." And, one suspects he'll need the almighty's assistance.

The paper offers detailed coverage of a related story linked to Zuma's departure.

"Ajay Gupta‚ the patriarch of the embattled Gupta family" is “on the run” and "surrounded by a team of heavily armed bodyguards," the Sowetan tells its readers.

In case you missed it, "the embattled Gupta family", which is involved in assorted business ventures and very wealthy, were chums with Zuma and have been accused of exploiting the connection for financial gain - in what's been dubbed "state capture".

Officials from the Hawks - South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation which targets organised crime, economic crime, corruption and other serious crime - confirmed yesterday afternoon that Gupta was a fugitive from the law and that they had a warrant for his arrest, the Sowetan reports.

"We spoke to his lawyers‚ he was meant to be surrendered but never did," a Hawks spokesman told the paper.

He said they had alerted border posts and were hoping to close in on Ajay Gupta soon.

Ajay’s brother‚ Atul‚ was also being sought.

The news follows the appearance of the brothers’ nephew‚ Verun Gupta‚ in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption‚ fraud and theft on Thursday.

The charges relate to the theft of R220 million (15 million euros) from the Free State agricultural department, the Sowetan tells readers.

Verun Gupta appeared alongside his coaccused and Gupta family lieutenants, Ronica Ragovan‚ Ashu Chawla‚ Nazeem Howa‚ Kamal Vasrum, and Free State agricultural officials‚ Peter Thebetha and Takisi Janki Masiteng‚ and chief of staff of national mining department Sylvia Dlamini.

Howa‚ Gupta‚ Chawla‚ Vasrum and Gupta were released on R200‚000 (14,000 euros) bail each, while Thebetha‚ Masiteng and Dlamini were each released on R10‚000 (600 euros) bail.

They will appear in court again on 17 August.

Zuma slammed

Business Day pulls no punches.

"Jacob Zuma has set SA back by almost decade: he has opened the floodgates to looting, undermined our institutions, allowed a political culture mired in corruption to take root and spread like a cancer, and has undermined the capacity of the state through patronage and the purging of competent and honest officials," the paper says on its opinion pages.

Hmm. Not a great success, then.

The paper's editorial is headlined "Good riddance, Zuma but what now?"

"It is with an overwhelming sense of joy and relief that SA can say goodbye to Jacob Zuma," concluded Business Day.

As for the what now, "there's no escaping the quote embattled Gupta family".

Zuma may well be prosecuted for corruption. Business Day wonders whether he might negotiate a plea bargain by agreeing to testify against the Guptas.

"It would be entirely appropriate," the paper says.

"It was Zuma who invited the Guptas in and facilitated their looting spree, from which, it will no doubt be possible to prove, he benefited abundantly.

"It is Zuma and his corrupt coterie of ministers and not an opportunistic and criminal immigrant family - the Guptas are from India who have committed the more fundamental betrayal of SA’s people."

"SA is a country of great potential and many opportunities," says Business Day. "While we lost our way during the Zuma years, the opportunities for growth and investment are returning.

"In this environment we can be glad that it is Ramaphosa who will be at the helm this time. We look to him to lead us in finding solutions. We wish him the wisdom and good fortune to lead and offer our wholehearted support."

The King is dead. Long live the King!

It will be interesting to see how long that honeymoon lasts.