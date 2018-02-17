RFI in 15 languages

 

Africa
Press review African press review

African Press Review 17 February 2018

By
media

What is Ramaphosa's 12-step programme? What does Kenyatta expect from civil servants? And is Ruto being strategically polite?

BusinessDay highlights the 12-step programme announced by the new South African president Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address on Friday.

Jobs, infrastructure, mining, land redistribution, health, rooting out corruption from state-owned enterprises and restoring credibility of the revenue service are some of the areas which will be the focus of the new administration.

The South African daily also reports on Ramaphosa thanking former President Jacob Zuma during his address, amid jeers by some members of parliament who were relieved at Zuma's departure.

Zuma resigned as head of state on Wednesday night.

Kenyatta talks tough, Ruto tones it down

Kenya’s Daily Nation reports on President Uhuru Kenyatta mincing no words when addressing the cabinet secretaries who were sworn in on Friday.

Kenyatta made it clear that the secretaries were expected to perform to high standards to meet the expectations of Kenyans and shun corruption.

Sticking with Kenya, The Standard analyses why Deputy President William Ruto has toned down his political rhetoric.

It states that his sudden metamorphosis into a moderate politician has confounded friends and enemies as succession politics takes shape.

Some believe the new demeanour to be a strategic ploy.

The paper quotes majority leader Aden Duale, who draws a parallel with football.

Ruto is the ruling party's number nine striker, he said and everything is being done to ensure that does not suffer injury until the ball is passed to him to score in 2022, when the next presidential elections are due.

