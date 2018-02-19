African Press Review 19 February 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The footballer president
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The footballer president
  • media
    Global Focus
    Volunteer doctors care for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt5: Strange brew? Kosovo Serbs seek acceptance
  • media
    World music matters
    Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt4: Kosovo has Pride, but life is not easy for LGBT people
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
African press review Press review South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa Kenya

African Press Review 19 February 2018

By
media

Problems plaguing South Africa's mining industry, challenges faced by Cyril Ramaphosa and appeal to end the political deadlock in Kenya are some of the issues highlighted in the African media today.

BusinessDay highlights the state of South Africa’s mining industry. It comments that the country’s attractiveness for mining investment has almost hit rock bottom.
It quotes a 2016 survey that ranks South Africa 84th out of 104 countries in this sector. Among African countries, it is only better than South Sudan and Zimbabwe.

The article states that a country like Democratic Republic of Congo is ranked above SA because of its investor friendly policy that includes low tax rates on profits and low royalty.

The piece urges the unshackling of the industry from arduous rules that are holding investment and job creation back.

Ramaphosa's challenges

The Mail and Guardian carries an opinion piece on the challenges facing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is inheriting a country that faces as much difficulty as it did in 1994 when the apartheid system came to an end, it says.

The new president faces a massive challenge in his task of reigniting national pride, self-belief and mutual trust. He also has to salvage the ruling African National Congress’s reputation and win the 2019 election.

The paper portrays Ramaphosa as a master-strategist, his political manoeuvres against his predecessor Jacob Zuma showing his true colours.

Kenyan opposition MP calls for reconciliation

Kenya’s Standard reports on a member of parliament of the National Super Alliance urging opposition leader Raila Odinga to initiate talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta in order to move the country away from the destructive politics that have followed last year's presidential election.

Stephen Mule is quoted as saying that the opposition party most stop its sideshows and do the work for which they have been elected.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.