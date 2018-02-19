African Press Review 19 February 2018

Problems plaguing South Africa's mining industry, challenges faced by Cyril Ramaphosa and appeal to end the political deadlock in Kenya are some of the issues highlighted in the African media today.

BusinessDay highlights the state of South Africa’s mining industry. It comments that the country’s attractiveness for mining investment has almost hit rock bottom.

It quotes a 2016 survey that ranks South Africa 84th out of 104 countries in this sector. Among African countries, it is only better than South Sudan and Zimbabwe.

The article states that a country like Democratic Republic of Congo is ranked above SA because of its investor friendly policy that includes low tax rates on profits and low royalty.

The piece urges the unshackling of the industry from arduous rules that are holding investment and job creation back.

Ramaphosa's challenges

The Mail and Guardian carries an opinion piece on the challenges facing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is inheriting a country that faces as much difficulty as it did in 1994 when the apartheid system came to an end, it says.

The new president faces a massive challenge in his task of reigniting national pride, self-belief and mutual trust. He also has to salvage the ruling African National Congress’s reputation and win the 2019 election.

The paper portrays Ramaphosa as a master-strategist, his political manoeuvres against his predecessor Jacob Zuma showing his true colours.

Kenyan opposition MP calls for reconciliation

Kenya’s Standard reports on a member of parliament of the National Super Alliance urging opposition leader Raila Odinga to initiate talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta in order to move the country away from the destructive politics that have followed last year's presidential election.

Stephen Mule is quoted as saying that the opposition party most stop its sideshows and do the work for which they have been elected.