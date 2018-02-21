African Press Review 21 February 2018

Zimbabwe's Morgan Tsvangirai is laid to rest during a violence marred funeral in his hometown.Ousted President Zuma gets an official farewell after all and another stolen Kenyan toddler is reunited with his twin brother and parents after a 24-hour ordeal.

We begin in Zimbabwe where Daily News has a front page splash on the emotional farewell in Harare for opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The paper says that thousands of MDC supporters and ordinary Zimbabweans lined the streets and broke into song as a hearse transporting the remains of the former prime minister drove by the capital city's business center early Tuesday morning en route for a requiem service.

NewsDay has the funeral in pictures showcasing the sea of heads, red-dressed MDC supporters and personalities who turned out for the funeral.

The Herald leads with the violence at Tsvangirai's burial in his home town of Buhera on Tuesday. The paper reports that rowdy party youths threatened to torch a thatched hut in which two officials of Tsvangirai's party had sought refuge after being assaulted.

The Herald says that quick reaction by the police saved the situation and the pair were escorted to a nearby primary school.

The Chronicle also comments about the ugly scenes at Tsvangirai's funeral. It expresses regret that the two officials of the late opposition leader's party had to scurry for cover as the youths bayed for blood in front of mourners and foreign dignitaries.

Pretoria News claims that Tsvangirai's humble legacy will live on as he would not have wanted to “rest” at Heroes’ Acre where many who fought in Zimbabwe’s liberation war are buried.

Also in South Africa, Mail and Guardian comments about a specially-planned farewell party offered by President Cyril Ramaphosa for his predecessor Jacob Zuma Tuesday to say his last goodbyes to his cabinet ministers and their deputies.

Meanwhile, the ANC is reported to have ruled out any farewell of its own for Zuma. ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is quoted by Mai land Guardian as saying that Zuma is still a member of the party.

Also in South Africa, Times Live investigates the case of a Bulgarian man who was murdered with his wife in Cape Town’s southern suburbs last week. The paper reports that he has been facing trial at a Commercial Crimes Court for cloning hundreds of bank cards.

Times says it was able to establish that Angelo Dimov was allegedly arrested in 2013 after cards cloned in Zambia were used to withdraw cash in Cape Town. The paper quotes investigators as saying that Dimov's syndicate sourced and built sophisticated card-reading devices, which they placed over ATMs.

According to the paper, these were often fitted alongside pinhole cameras which filmed customers inputting PIN codes.

Finally, in Kenya, the saga of another stolen baby in making headlines. Leo only three weeks old, went missing from the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, after he was handed to a stranger to hold him for a while as his mother was being wheeled to the ward.

Standard Digital reports that Prince Leo was found in Kawangware slum of the capital on Tuesday.