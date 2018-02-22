Nigeria girls rescued after latest Boko Haram kidnapping

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
American folk singer-songwriter Alela Diane offers an ode to motherhood
Alela Diane thinks motherhood is such a transformative experience, it must have its place in art.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    American folk singer-songwriter Alela Diane offers an ode to …
  • media
    International report
    Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    The struggle in Ethiopia continues - there's no stopping half …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Virtual reality developing in France, not just for gamers
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The footballer president
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Nigeria Boko Haram Attack

Nigeria girls rescued after latest Boko Haram kidnapping

By
media Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau in front of his fighters © AFP PHOTO / BOKO HARAM

In Northern Nigeria, the Yobe state government says some of the girls from the Government Girls Science Technical College have been rescued following an attack by Boko Haram.

On Monday, the girls college was attacked by the Islamist group Boko Haram.

According to school staff, there were 710 students at the secondary school in Dapchi, which caters for girls aged 11 and older.

In a press release late Wednesday night, the Yobe state government confirmed that some of the girls were rescued by officers from the Nigerian Army.

The Yobe state governor Ibrahim Gaidam said over 50 are still unaccounted for while the state police commissioner said 111 are still missing.

"Eight hundred and fifteen students returned to the school and were visibly seen, out of 926 in the school," said state police commissioner Abdulmaliki Sumonu.

"The rest are missing. No case of abduction has so far been established," he told reporters in the Yobe state capital, Damaturu.

Boko Haram tactic

The length of time since the attack and Boko Haram's use of kidnapping as a weapon during its nearly nine-year insurgency has increased fears of another mass abduction.

Parents and authorities fear a repeat of the attack on a school in Chibok in 2014 when 276 girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram.

Fifty-seven escaped in the immediate aftermath and since May last year, 107 have either escaped or been released as part of a government-brokered deal.

Boko Haram has seized thousands of women and young girls, as well as men and boys of fighting age during the conflict, which has left at least 20,000 dead since 2009.

They include some 300 children who were among 500 people abducted from the town of Damasak in November 2014.

Getting accurate information from the remote northeast remains difficult. The army still largely controls access and infrastructure has been devastated by the conflict.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.