French government says Burkina situation ‘under control’

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Security personnel take cover as smoke billows from The Institute Francais in Ouagadougou on March 2, 2018, as the capital of Burkina Faso came under multiple attacks targeting the French embassy, the French cultural centre and the country's military HQ.
AFP/Ahmed Ouoba
The situation is "under control" at France's embassy and cultural institute in Ouagadougou, the foreign ministry in Paris said, after attacks on French interests in Burkina Faso's capital Friday.
"The situation is under control at French diplomatic premises," the source said after the attack which also targeted the country's military headquarters.
Burkina Faso's government said four attackers were killed in the assault on the embassy.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television that there were "no French casualties, as far as we're aware" and that the attackers had been "neutralised", a military euphemism for killed.