World music matters
Nigeria's Seun Kuti hails 'black time'
Seun Kuti © Alexis Maryon
 
Africa
France Burkina Faso Jean-Yves Le Drian

French government says Burkina situation 'under control'

By
Security personnel take cover as smoke billows from The Institute Francais in Ouagadougou on March 2, 2018, as the capital of Burkina Faso came under multiple attacks targeting the French embassy, the French cultural centre and the country's military HQ. AFP/Ahmed Ouoba

The situation is "under control" at France's embassy and cultural institute in Ouagadougou, the foreign ministry  in Paris said, after attacks on French interests in Burkina Faso's capital Friday.

"The situation is under control at French diplomatic premises," the source said after the attack which also targeted the country's military headquarters.

Burkina Faso's government said four attackers were killed in the assault on the embassy.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television that there were "no French casualties, as far as we're aware" and that the attackers had been "neutralised", a military euphemism for killed.

President Emmanuel Macron's office said he was being kept informed in real time of the situation.

"French nationals in Ouagadougou should follow the embassy's instructions," the presidency said.

The embassy told them to remain indoors.

