African press review 5 March 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Go Saudi sisters!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Go Saudi sisters!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer reclaims top spot at 36
  • media
    World music matters
    Nigeria's Seun Kuti hails 'black time'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: The president who likes to go on holiday
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 5 March 2018

By
media

South Africa recalls ready-to-eat products ffollowing a lysteria outbreak. Questions about food quality in Nairobi's fast-food cafés and hundreds are feared dead in communal violence rocking Nigeria's Taraba State.

We begin in South Africa where the papers are all about a rush by supermarkets to pull foods implicated in a Listeriosis outbreak which has claimed 160 lives.

BusinessDay underlines that a plant belonging to a subsidiary of Tiger Brands in Polokwane in Limpopo Province had been confirmed as the source of the bacteria.

Mail and Guardian quotes Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi as saying at a press conference on Sunday that at least 16 samples of food products collected from that plant tested positive for the ST6 strain.

The symptoms of Listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, diarrhoeia, meningitis, convulsions and death in severe cases, with pregnant women, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems listed among the most likely victims.

Times Live reports that making the South African strain the world’s biggest documented Listeriosis outbreak‚ with 948 confirmed cases.

According to the paper, food manufacturers specialized in ready-to-eat meat products such as sausages and chicken, have started recalling food items classified as affected by the germ, offering their customers full refunds.

Several publications carry a message from the National Consumer Commission urging consumers who’ve bought the products to “quarantine” them in order to avoid cross-contamination‚ before returning them to the store for a refund.

In Kenya, Daily Nation warns that the chicken served at some popular fast food cafes in Nairobi could be laced with a toxic cocktail of bacteria and in some cases, chemicals that could cause cancer.

The paper says that tests it commissioned on ready-to-eat chicken found out that some were contaminated with E.coli, salmonella, staphylococcus, and coliforms.

According to the Nation, while proper cooking and handling should eliminate most of these bacteria, these cases point to shocking laxity in public health standards at the sampled fast food cafes.

The paper warns that milk, fruits and vegetables are also compromised, leaving Kenyans with limited options for safe foods and contributing to a growing disease-burden that continues to clog health facilities and derail economic development.

And in Nigeria, This Day report from the flashpoint of communal violence in the northern Taraba State where residents and Fulani herdsmen have been clashing for 5 days over farming and grazing land.

The paper says that while there have been not official count of casualties, the death toll which stood at about 40 on Thursday may have gone into hundreds. According to ThisDay, the crisis which erupted Thursday evening at Nguroje village in Sarduana local vovernment Area, has spread to several villages and town across Taraba State.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.