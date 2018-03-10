African press review 10 March 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The loss of a great French chef
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The loss of a great French chef
  • media
    World music matters
    Bai Kamara Jr and Sierra Leone's 'mystical survivors'
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Black dolls, then and now
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Go Saudi sisters!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review South Africa

African press review 10 March 2018

By
media

Communications difficulties in Uganda, radio stations facing closure in South Sudan, the ongoing debate about who owns South Africa's farmland. That's what interests the African papers today.

There's not a lot of cheerful news on the front page of regional daily the East African.

The top story is headlined "We don't call Kabul all that often nowadays, to be honets

There's a lot more Africa

But I'll remind people

orders a freeze on sale of new Sim cards", with the report explaining that the Uganda Communications Commission yesterday instructed all telecom operators to recall Sim cards held in stock by street vendors, agents and hawkers.

The sale of the cards will now be restricted to businesses that have access to the National Identification and Registration Authority database, so that they can electronically confirm the authenticity of any buyer's identity card.

The new directive follows revelations that criminals involved in a recent murder case used 17 separate Sim cards in a bid to beat attempts to trace their true identities.

UN radio told to close in South Sudan

The South Sudan Media Authority has ordered the closure of the United Nations-owned Radio Miraya citing failure to comply with broadcasting regulations.

The media regulator claimed the station failed to acquire a new operating licence despite having been notified four times between June 2017 and February this year.

The directive ordered the radio to stop broadcasting with immediate effect.

A spokesman for the UN mission in South Sudan said the station will stay on air pending talks with government.

Lake Albert drownings linked to DRC ethnic crisis

Seven people fleeing violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo drowned when their boat capsized during a bid to reach Uganda across Lake Albert, Congolese sources announced yesterday.

Tens of thousands of people have crossed the lake from Ituri province to flee violence between the Hema and Lendu ethic groups   cattle herders and farmers who have a long history of fighting over land.

More than a hundred have died in the unrest since mid-December, and as many as 200,000 have fled their homes, according to estimates by humanitarian workers. Several dozen have died of cholera on the Ugandan side of the lake.

Who owns South Africa's farmland?

Things are not much brighter on South African front pages, with BusinessDay lamenting that the "Land debate is clouded by misrepresentation and lack of data".

Parliament has passed a resolution to amend the constitution and allow expropriation without compensation. That means land can be taken back from white farmers for redistribution to black South Africans. The decision has generated a storm of gigantic proportions as political parties, citizens, white farmers and commentators anticipate either the moment of salvation or complete disaster.

Businessday is so worked up about the measure that it mangles its metaphors: "Land policy, at the centre of the storm, is flailing around in the dark," the Johannesburg-based paper assures us.

One problem is that nobody knows precisely how much agricultural land has been privately purchased by black farmers and how much has been acquired via land reform.

A land audit carried out last year by the agricultural lobby group AgriSA suggested that the initial target of transferring 30 percent of agricultural land via land reform is close to being met.

But BusinessDay says the market is not redistributing land to black people to the extent AgriSA claims.

The government’s latest land audit is not particularly useful either. It provides some evidence of continuing patterns of racial inequality in land ownership but it can’t specify the racial, gender and national identity of the 320,000 companies, trust and community-based organisations that own 61 percent of South Africa's land.

Zuma wants school-skippers jailed

And Jacob Zuma wants school students who play truant arrested and forced to finish their studies, the front page of the Sowetan tabloid tells us.

The former president suggested that loitering school children should be arrested, in addition to saying free school education must now be made compulsory.

Zuma stopped short of calling for the reinstatement of corporal punishment‚ which was abolished by the Schools Act of 1996‚ but he insisted that the system was failing because children were not being punished when they were wrong.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.