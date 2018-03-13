African press review 13 March 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Exploring South African photography at the Paris Pompidou Centre
David Goldblatt :
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The loss of a great French chef
  • media
    World music matters
    Bai Kamara Jr and Sierra Leone's 'mystical survivors'
  • media
    Culture in France
    Exploring South African photography at the Paris Pompidou Centre
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Black dolls, then and now
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 13 March 2018

By
media

Zimbabweans urge Mugabe to take a leaf from Zuma. Bono says sorry to South Africans humilited at his One Campaign charity. And Kenyan "Matatus" go back to driving school.

We begin in Zimbabwe where prominent academics are taking to the press in their campaign to get ex-President Robert Mugabe to stay out of politics.

The State-owned Herald carries an appeal by so-called political analysts urging Mugabe to take a leaf from South Africa's Jacob Zuma ousted last month but who has volunteered to lead a get-out-to-vote campaign in his Kwa-Zulu Natal province for the ruling African National Congress, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Alexander Rusero who is one of the political analysts quoted by the Chronicle contrasts Zuma's posture with that of Mugabe who he claims has selfishly anointed retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri to lead the National Patriotic Front.

The party is a new political outfit composed of members of the G40 cabal expelled from the ruling ZANU/PF party during the bitter succession  crisis.

Another Goodwine Mureriwa warns that Mugabe's sentiments should not be allowed to take the country hostage. He accuses Mugabe of blundering for the first time and "reading a wrong political script because at the end of the day he is busy fighting something he created and the history and legacy he is part of".

In South Africa, Mail and Guardian sheds light on a major bullying scandal that has embroiled the Johannesburg office of the ONE Campaign anti-corruption charity fronted by U2 lead singer Bono.

The paper reports that the organization has been threatened with legal action by former staff members, who claim that they were “treated worse than dogs”, and for years subjected to ridicule and belittling behaviour.

The charity’s former Africa executive director and head of the South Africa office, Sipho Moyo, has been singled out for criticism by aggrieved staff who claim that she demoted a married, female staff member after she refused to sleep with a Tanzanian MP, and often invited staff to parties at her house, only to use them as waiters and waitresses.

Mail and Guardian reports that Bono who was accused of turning a blind eye to these accusations until they became public has finally issued a public apology for the scandal.

Matatu drivers

In Kenya, Standard welcomes the organization of a three-day refresher course for all public service vehicle drivers across the country. According to the paper at least 11,000 long distance drivers started undergoing rigorous assessment to certify their competence on Monday with some 12 technical institutes and polytechnics facilitating the training.

Duncan Kibogong who heads the road safety division at Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority told the Star that the course is not about the condition of the vehicle or the road but about how the "Matatu" drivers behave on the road.

Kibogong however reportedly admitted that the training was motivated by statistics showing that two-thirds of 2919 fatalities recorded last year occurred at night, 80 percent of them as a result of human error, particularly by the driver.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.